Big surprise on 'La isla de las tentaciones' after what happened between Andrea and Bayan

The Island of Temptations has left its followers speechless by revealing in its latest preview what happened between Andrea and Bayan. As can be seen, both women are involved in a heated disagreement over one of the singles: "If you're such a brat..."

Last Monday, January 27, this well-known reality show returned to Telecinco's line-up with a new and anticipated episode. In it, we saw the confrontation bonfire of Alba and Gerard, a face-to-face that ended with the breakup of this couple.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

However, there were two people who also managed to capture the attention of The Island of Temptations viewers. Meanwhile, as we have seen in the unpublished preview, Andrea and Bayan will star in a tough confrontation in the next episode.

This disagreement originates from the latest date selection. During the last broadcast of this famous reality show, we saw how the residents of Villa Playa chose one of the singles to enjoy a fun activity.

At this moment, and unlike the last time, Bayan decided to give her second date to Torres instead of Borja. This is why Andrea took the opportunity to spend time with him, as she considered him "the most handsome" from the beginning.

| Mediaset

However, what the viewers least expected was that this gesture would spark a war between these two protagonists of the season. So much so that, after the date distribution, a party arrived that changed everything.

The Island of Temptations surprises with unpublished images of Andrea and Bayan

From the beginning of the party, both Bayan and Andrea appeared somewhat distant, which is why Eros's girlfriend didn't hesitate to approach her. During their conversation, Bayan told her companion that Borja doesn't seem like the right guy: "He settles for anyone. I don't want that for you."

As expected, and as can be seen in the exclusive preview shared by the team of The Island of Temptations, the tension between them increased. So much so that Bayan ended up confronting the single and made things clear to him.

"Don't make me speak. I don't know what cloud you've climbed on, but I'll bring you down quickly," Eros's girlfriend tells Andrea's new tempter. However, this conversation only served to widen the distance between them.

| Mediaset

In fact, Bayan doesn't think twice about expressing her discomfort out loud, at which point she harshly criticizes her fellow contestant.

"If you're such a brat and act like this, I'm not going to tell you that you're being a brat. I don't like people who aren't straightforward," she comments with some tempters.

After seeing the tense situation that has arisen between them, Borja decides to talk to Andrea to try to calm her down. "They're not going to crush you either, you know? That's why I've defended you." However, she prefers to stay out of it: "Yeah, but I don't want to get involved," she concluded.