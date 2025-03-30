Gloria Camila Ortega Ends Rumors About Her Brother, José Fernando: 'He's Very…'

Last Thursday, during the broadcast of TardeAR, Gloria Camila Ortega cleared up all doubts about her current life and that of her family. The young woman gave an interview to the program on a red carpet, where she didn't hesitate to share details about her current situation. Additionally, Gloria Camila spoke about José Fernando and revealed that: "He's doing very well."

"I'm doing very well, I'm happy, I'm calm," assured Gloria Camila, showing her satisfaction with the moment she is going through. Rocío Jurado's daughter wanted to make it clear that, despite the rumors that have circulated in recent times, she is at peace and enjoying life.

| Telecinco

But she didn't just talk about herself; she also dedicated a few words to her siblings. With a smile on her face, she revealed how each of them is doing. "My siblings are doing very well, the little one is all about wanting to be a footballer or a bullfighter," she said with a laugh, referring to the youngest's aspirations in the family.

Gloria Camila Gives the Latest on Her Brother José Fernando

However, the most desired statement was the one she made about her brother José Fernando. With total confidence, Gloria Camila stated that her brother is doing very well. "My brother José is also great," she said, thus putting an end to all the rumors that have circulated around him.

| Instagram, @gloriacamilaortega

José Fernando has gone through difficult times in the past. His story has been marked by difficulties and legal problems, with several complaints that jeopardized his stability.

However, according to Gloria Camila's words, her brother has managed to get his life on track. It seems that the young man, after complying with the law, is on the right path and is doing well.

Gloria Camila States That José Fernando Is Doing Very Well

These statements have brought relief to those who have followed José Fernando's story with concern. His sister's confirmation is a breath of fresh air and a sign that his life is taking a positive turn.

| Instagram, @gloriacamilaortega

Additionally, Gloria Camila wanted to highlight the figure of her father, Ortega Cano, in this process. "My father is there with everyone," stated Gloria Camila Ortega, making it clear that the bullfighter remains involved in his children's lives and supports them every step of the way.

With these words, Gloria Camila has dispelled any doubts about her brother's condition. Her message has been clear: José Fernando is well, her family is united, and meanwhile, she is happy and at peace.