George Clooney's Words That Could Cost Him a Crisis with His Wife, Amal

During one of his latest interviews, George Clooney made an unexpected confession that could cost him a crisis with his wife, Amal. "I go out so the kids don't see me and smoke a little," assured this well-known American actor.

On April 3, this renowned actor will debut on Broadway with the theatrical adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, a film he also starred in 2005.

However, while in that audiovisual production George Clooney played the news producer Fred Friendly, he will now take on the role of Murrow.

For this reason, and as a result of promoting his new professional project, a few weeks ago Amal's husband gave a new interview to the New York Times. In this conversation, he revealed the new and not at all advisable habit he has incorporated into his life.

As George Clooney himself assured, he had to start smoking to get into character. The iconic journalist he will portray consumed up to three packs a day and died at 57 due to complications from lung cancer.

In that interview, George Clooney assured the aforementioned media that, as a consequence of his role, he had to "improve my ability to inhale." Additionally, he had no qualms about revealing the reason he smokes in secret.

"I go out so the kids don't see me and smoke a little," the actor stated, adding that he plans to replace conventional cigarettes with herbal ones when he takes the stage. A habit that, without a doubt, could cost George Clooney a major crisis with Amal if he doesn't manage to quit in the future.

However, this wouldn't be the only change that has occurred in his life as a result of his role in the Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck. To resemble his character, in addition to adopting this bad habit, he has been forced to change his physical appearance.

A few weeks ago, George Clooney left behind his characteristic hair to sport much browner hair. A radical change that, according to his own confession, his wife, Amal, didn't like at all.

"My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older man dyes his hair," he assured in his interview. "My kids will laugh at me nonstop," he added.