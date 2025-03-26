Firm Words from Lourdes Ornelas About Sheila Devil's Current State: 'She Has…'

On the show TardeAR, they addressed a controversial topic: there was talk about an alleged illegitimate son of Camilo Sesto. Ricky García, a journalist, claimed that he has had contact with the young man in question. Lourdes Ornelas reappeared live to deny these accusations and to give the latest update on Sheila Devil: "She needs to come to her senses."

"I spoke with him and I have a call that proves everything," García declared, referring to the existence of the singer's alleged unrecognized son. According to the journalist, Lourdes Ornelas, mother of Sheila Devil, was aware of the existence of this supposed heir. However, Ornelas was quick to deny it.

| Telecinco

She contacted the show live to deny any connection to the topic. "I don't know who this man is, I haven't spoken to him. No son of Camilo will worry me because none of them are true," Lourdes stated emphatically.

Lourdes Ornelas Reappears Live to Give the Latest Update on Sheila Devil

Beyond this matter, Lourdes Ornelas took the opportunity to talk about the situation of her daughter, Sheila Devil. The young woman is facing legal issues after being intercepted by the police in possession of illegal substances.

Lourdes's concern was evident. "We're taking it step by step, it's not easy. I'm keeping an eye on her and now I'm going to her house," she confessed.

| Telecinco

Sheila's mother made it clear that her only priority is her daughter. "The only thing that worries me is my daughter, whom Camilo adored, and she only has me," she expressed with evident anguish.

Lourdes Ornelas Has Confirmed That Sheila Devil Is Not Improving Regarding Her Addictions

Lourdes revealed that she hasn't seen any improvement in Sheila. "No, I hope she comes to her senses, if she doesn't, it's a very difficult issue," she admitted with regret.

| Europa Press

With these statements, Lourdes Ornelas has shown to be the only person taking care of Sheila Devil at this time. Her testimony has highlighted the difficult situation that mother and daughter are going through.

Meanwhile, the controversy over Camilo Sesto's alleged illegitimate son remains open, but Lourdes has been clear: she doesn't give it credibility. Her only concern is Sheila and her well-being. The situation remains uncertain, but Lourdes remains firm, willing to support her daughter in this critical moment.