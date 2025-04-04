Everything Changes with What Queen Letizia Has Done with Infanta Sofía at the Last Minute

Queen Letizia has surprised with the latest thing she has done with Infanta Sofía: she will attend her graduation in Wales. This decision reflects her commitment to her younger daughter at a crucial moment in her life. The graduation ceremony will be held on May 24, 2025, with Letizia in the front row.

The event will mark the end of an important educational stage for the young Infanta, who will complete her Baccalaureate, opening the door to university. It is expected that Queen Letizia will be the main representative of the royal family at the graduation. Leonor will not be able to attend because she is in Elcano, and King Felipe has an official commitment he can't forgo.

Queen Letizia Confirms a Last-Minute Update About Infanta Sofía

With the scandal involving Leonor, Infanta Sofía finds herself in a discreet second place. Her stay at UWC Atlantic College in Wales has kept her away from her family's latest controversies. However, this is about to change because in May, Queen Letizia's younger daughter will have to leave the boarding school and return to Zarzuela.

Before that, she will have to graduate, and this is where the Queen has surprised with what she has done with her younger daughter: she will attend her graduation. May 24 will be one of the most special and significant days in Infanta Sofía's life. The young royal will end her educational stage with a ceremony where families will be the guests of honor.

In the case of the Spanish royal family, only Queen Letizia will be able to attend Infanta Sofía's graduation. Neither King Felipe nor Leonor will be able to attend due to their respective commitments. In the case of the heiress, she continues her training in Elcano, and in Felipe's case, he must travel to Ecuador.

Therefore, Queen Letizia will be the only representative of the family present on Sofía's most special day. It is known that Letizia has played an essential role in the education and development of her two daughters. This is reflected in the Queen's presence at Sofía's graduation as unconditional support.

Queen Letizia, the Only One Attending Infanta Sofía's Graduation

It was the year 2023 when Infanta Sofía, Queen Letizia, and King Felipe attended Leonor's graduation in Wales. Those were different times, and on that occasion, there was no official commitment that prevented the entire royal family from attending the celebration.

In the case of Infanta Sofía, things are very different. Her sister, one of her main pillars, will not be able to join her at such a special moment as her graduation. Nor will her father, as the inauguration of the new president of Ecuador will keep him away from Sofía.

Sources close to Zarzuela state that the Infanta is aware of these absences and has begun to come to terms with them. Fortunately, Queen Letizia will not be absent and will be in the front row to see Sofía graduate. She will be the one to provide the Infanta with all her love and support on such a special day.

This graduation ceremony will not only mark the end of a stage but also the beginning of new opportunities. Through this event, Infanta Sofía embarks on a future full of possibilities. Unlike Leonor, Sofía can choose whether she wants to follow in her sister's footsteps and receive military training or not.

Apparently, the decision has been made, and the younger daughter of the kings has chosen another path. Her desire is to begin her university studies, and both Felipe and Letizia have accepted.