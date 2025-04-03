Is Dulceida Pregnant Again? Alba Paul Speaks Clearly About Her Next Child

Dulceida, influencer and mother of Aria, is going through one of the happiest stages of her life. Motherhood with Alba Paul has brought her great joys, especially with her daughter, born in October 2024. That's why everyone is wondering if the influencer and her partner will give their daughter a brother or sister, something they don't rule out.

For now, Dulceida is not pregnant and will take some time before trying again. What both Aida Doménech and Alba want is to enjoy little Aria. "Yes, there will be time for another little one," Paul said, confirming that they will expand the family.

| Europa Press

Alba Paul Confirms She Will Expand the Family with Dulceida

Alba Paul and Dulceida attended the premiere of the second season of the documentary series starring the influencer yesterday. It addresses the happy stage she is in after becoming a first-time mother and the challenges she faces. The happiness of Dulceida and Alba filled the red carpet, and it was evident how proud they are of having formed a family.

The obligatory question for Paul was whether they plan to increase that happiness by giving Aria a sibling. Alba confirmed it but ruled out that Dulceida was already pregnant, especially because they still want to enjoy their first daughter. "Yes, there will be time for another little one, but not yet," the influencer also explained.

| Europa Press

Dulceida also shares Alba's opinion and confirmed her words about their future child. She clarified that, although they do consider the possibility of expanding the family in the future, they are currently focused on enjoying their baby. "There is still time to enjoy the little one who is almost six months old," she commented.

Thus, they assured that they have no immediate plans to have a second child, as they prefer to dedicate their time to their daughter. Both agreed on the idea of getting pregnant again, although it is not something they will consider in the short term. Especially because they are fully living the present with their baby.

Alba Paul and Dulceida, Focused on Enjoying Their Daughter

Motherhood has marked Dulceida to such an extent that it has become the common thread of the second season of her docuseries. In it, she shows how her transformation has been and the essential role Alba has played.

"There are more difficult moments where I appear more vulnerable, with many fears, very, very, very happy moments," she says. In all of them, Paul has been present and has been key to facing her motherhood with serenity and, above all, security.

| Prime Video

Dulceida doesn't hide how deeply in love she is with her partner and how proud she is of having formed a family with her. With Aria's arrival, her happiness has been complete, and now the only thing she wants to focus on is enjoying every stage of her baby.

That's why, for now, she rules out being pregnant and prefers to wait until the girl is older. While for a first-time mother, new discoveries never end, childhood is the sweetest stage. Dulceida and Alba's message is clear: enjoy the present without rushing to change things.

Both are committed to making the most of every moment with their daughter. Thus, although the desire to expand the family is present, it is not an immediate priority for them. As she grows, they will consider the idea of giving her a sibling, but for now, they are completely focused on their current family life.

Also in their different professional projects that are yielding significant results for the couple. Thanks to this, they have guaranteed their baby's future, and there is no problem in, someday, getting pregnant again.