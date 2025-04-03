Demand Raquel Bollo's Dismissal From 'TardeAR' for a Reason That Outrages Many

Raquel Bollo experienced one of the most challenging moments on TardeAR yesterday afternoon. The show's own team revealed the large number of fan messages demanding her dismissal. According to Raquel, the reason is that she conveys a confidence on set that most people don't like.

However, people believe that having the Sevillian on set greatly harms the show, causing many to choose to change the channel. This is not good news for Telecinco at the moment. TardeAR put her position under review and has given Raquel the opportunity for followers to empathize with her with the help of an expert.

| Telecinco

Calls for Raquel Bollo's Departure from TardeAR

TardeAR surprised everyone a few months ago by announcing the signing of Raquel Bollo and her return as a collaborator on Telecinco. The entry of Anabel's daughter and Isa's pregnancy opened the doors for her to talk about the Pantoja clan again. However, her return as a collaborator hasn't been well-received, and yesterday the show assessed her time on set.

What was discussed yesterday was the large number of complaints from viewers about Raquel's presence on TardeAR. Most are calling for her dismissal, and according to the Sevillian, it's because she conveys a confidence in her way of speaking that people don't like. In contrast, for the audience, the reason is simply that they can't stand her, and that's why they change the channel.

| Mediaset

In recent weeks, Raquel Bollo's position on the show TardeAR has been questioned by a significant portion of the audience. Many viewers have expressed their dissatisfaction through complaints that were broadcast on the same television space. Criticisms like "she's unbearable" or "you're going to mess up by bringing in Bollo" have flooded social media and text messages sent to the show.

One of the most cited reasons by Raquel's critics is the perception of her on-screen attitude. The collaborator presents herself as a confident person, which some may interpret as arrogance. In her defense, she explained that this confidence is due to her years of experience and personal experiences, but many still see her as haughty.

TardeAR Puts Raquel Bollo Under Examination

Another factor that has increased the aversion toward Raquel Bollo is the perception that her participation negatively affects TardeAR. Numerous viewers have expressed that, upon seeing her on set, they feel the need to change the channel. Some have even stated that her inclusion harms the afternoon show, claiming it loses quality with her.

This negative response has led the show to reconsider her position and attempt to improve Raquel's connection with the audience. From now on, the Sevillian will have the help of a communication expert to help her connect with the audience.

| Telecinco

Raquel will work closely with a coach who will try to improve her way of handling herself in front of the camera. The goal is to make the audience not change the channel when they see her on TardeAR and give her a new opportunity to improve.

Raquel herself has tried to explain her position and defend her right to participate in TardeAR. In her defense, she mentioned that her confidence on set comes from a personal story of overcoming challenges. However, her attempt to humanize her image doesn't seem to be enough to calm those who consider her a burden to the show.

Her personal story is well-known by everyone and no longer fits in this new stage of TardeAR. For the audience, the animosity she arouses outweighs all the challenges she has had to face.