Shocking: The Big News About Rafa Nadal and Paula Echevarría in Punta Cana Is Confirmed

Just a few days ago, Paula Echevarría announced through social media the latest girls' trip she took with her daughter to Punta Cana. However, what no one imagined is that this getaway would be directly related to Rafa Nadal's new business project.

It was last November when this well-known Spanish tennis player ended his professional tennis career at the age of 38. Since then, Xisca Perelló's husband has fully focused on his businesses off the courts.

Today, Rafa Nadal remains at the helm of his own academy in Manacor and acts as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation. Additionally, he manages other businesses, ranging from real estate to a hotel chain that has now expanded across the Atlantic.

As has been revealed, the Mallorcan is one of the partners of ZEL. It is an exclusive hotel chain founded in partnership with Meliá, which recently opened a new establishment in Punta Cana. An inauguration to which Paula Echevarría herself has been invited.

"After the opening in Mallorca and Costa Brava, we were very excited to bring the Mediterranean spirit to this very special country," they wrote on the social media of said hotel complex.

Through Social Media, Paula Echevarría Confirms Her Meeting with Rafa Nadal in Punta Cana

This message came to light after several days of events and celebrations attended by several well-known faces from our country, including Paula Echevarría. The it girl was one of the guests by Rafa Nadal and his partners at the inauguration of ZEL Punta Cana.

It was she herself who, on March 6, announced her attendance and that of her daughter Daniella through her Instagram account. In it, she shared several images of some hotel spaces.

However, Paula Echevarría has not been the only one to receive an invitation from Rafa Nadal. Other well-known faces who have had the opportunity to attend said inauguration have been actress Ana Fernández, Olympic canoeist Saúl Craviotto, or former American tennis player Andy Roddick.

Meanwhile, influencer and Marc Márquez's partner, Gemma Pinto, wanted to thank the tennis player through Instagram: "Mediterranean home in Punta Cana. Thank you, ZEL, for including me."

Additionally, both Rafa Nadal and his partners have shared all kinds of details about their new project on social media. "ZEL Punta Cana is a true Mediterranean retreat, where the warmth, flavors, and effortless elegance of the Mediterranean blend with the vibrant spirit of the Dominican Republic."

This hotel complex features several top-level services such as a large pool, a spa, a fitness center, a golf course, several tennis courts, and other entertainment activities. Additionally, you can find up to seven restaurants where Mediterranean and Caribbean cuisine are fused.

It also features seven suites and a number of rooms decorated in a minimalist and Mediterranean style. The prices of the suites range from 525 to 998 euros per night.