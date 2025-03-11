Rumor About Jaime de Marichalar, Ex of Infanta Elena, Confirmed: Images Exist

Jaime de Marichalar once again becomes the center of attention after the latest images have come to light. Thanks to them, one of the most talked-about rumors about the ex-husband of Infanta Elena's love life has been confirmed.

After his divorce from Felipe VI's sister, Marichalar's romantic relationships have been a complete mystery. However, two years ago, he was linked to a blonde woman, something he publicly denied.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Now, although he has been away from the media spotlight and the scandals of his children Froilán and Victoria Federica, Jaime de Marichalar has reappeared at ARCO.

It's no secret to anyone that the ex-husband of Infanta Elena is a great enthusiast of art and fashion. This is why he didn't want to miss this event for anything in the world.

| Europa Press

That's why, this Monday, March 10, he was seen at the IFEMA facilities, enjoying the International Contemporary Art Fair of Madrid in the company of someone special.

According to the photos published by the news agency Europa Press, Jaime de Marichalar has reappeared with the same blonde woman from two years ago. However, as he confirmed at the time, she is just a cousin of his with whom he has an excellent relationship.

Photos Confirm the Talked-About Rumor About Jaime de Marichalar's Private Life: His Good Relationship with His Cousin

About two years ago, Jaime de Marichalar was caught in a very close attitude with this woman on the streets of Madrid. A scene that occurred after a private dinner.

However, the ex-husband of Infanta Elena quickly clarified that she was just one of his cousins. Now, despite these rumors, King Felipe VI's former brother-in-law has reappeared with her at ARCO.

| Europa Press

Both have toured the fairgrounds together, enjoying the proposals of the most important artists and art galleries of the moment. A scene in which the closeness and complicity between Jaime de Marichalar and his relative can be appreciated.

Meanwhile, the ex-husband of Infanta Elena has tried at all times to go unnoticed. So much so that he hasn't taken off his sunglasses, not even when they stopped to rest, a moment in which he was seen talking with a friend.

Jaime de Marichalar's reappearance has occurred just after the latest information shared by La Razón. This newspaper has highlighted the evident distancing that has occurred between him and his son Froilán since he moved to Abu Dhabi two years ago.