Changes in the Investigation of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez After the Final Test

The case of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez has just taken a turn after the appearance of an unexpected piece of evidence. The still-open case by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has been joined by a new lawsuit. This time, it was attorney Jesús Alexis Bethencourt who filed this legal action against the couple after seeing some images.

It is a video broadcast on ¡De Viernes!, which, in the lawyer's opinion, shows Anabel and David doing something dangerous for Alma. For Bethencourt, it is evidence that would point to a new alleged crime of child abuse.

| Europa Press

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Cornered by an Unexpected Piece of Evidence

The nightmare continues for Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, who are still under judicial investigation by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands. The case of the alleged child abuse of their daughter Alma is ongoing, and now things have become more complicated for the couple.

An unexpected piece of evidence adds a new concern for Anabel and David and expands their legal problems. Recently, images have emerged that could influence the case. These images, apparently missing, could turn the investigation around.

It was attorney Jesús Alexis Bethencourt who filed another lawsuit against the couple for an alleged new crime of abuse against Alma. The lawyer bases his accusation on a video broadcast on ¡De Viernes!, where David and Anabel are seen with their baby on the beach.

What at first seems harmless, for Bethencourt represents a risk for the minor, as the beach is not suitable for children. "It's a small cove not adapted for a baby stroller, it's an area with many water currents and difficult rescue," he explains.

The striking part of the scene is that David is seen jumping the fence and then Anabel lifts the stroller for him to catch. "A complex movement that causes the stroller to shake, almost falling," adds the lawyer. Bethencourt focuses his lawsuit on these new facts and points to possible additional harm to the child that was not previously considered.

The Legal Situation of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Becomes More Complicated

The images now at the center of the new lawsuit against Anabel and David complicate the couple's situation. At the time of the events, Alma had just been discharged from the hospital, so she was still convalescing. In fact, even Antonio Rossi commented on the riskiness of that maneuver when it was broadcast.

When Bethencourt tried to find the video on Mitele after the broadcast on ¡De Viernes!, he noticed that it had been manipulated. The images no longer showed the moment the lawyer referred to nor Rossi's statements, which increased his suspicions.

| Europa Press

"Investigate also why that video has been cut, because as a jurist it gives the impression that it is compromising," he states. The couple's lawyers argue that the images have been taken out of context. They claim there is not enough evidence to incriminate their clients and hope that justice acts impartially.

For now, Bethencourt's lawsuit has not yet been admitted for processing. If it is, this case would be added to the one Anabel and David are already facing and would irreparably complicate their situation.

The couple continues to refrain from commenting on the matter, and public opinion is divided. The media pressure on them has increased, while Anabel and David try to move on with their lives. The future of the influencer and the physiotherapist is at stake, and only justice will determine if they are guilty or innocent.