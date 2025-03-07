Carlota Corredera, After Divorcing Carlos de la Maza: 'I Will Never Give Up'

During her last public appearance, Carlota Corredera spoke loudly and clearly about her current sentimental situation, months after ending her marriage with Carlos de la Maza. "I will never give up on love," the journalist assured.

This Thursday, March 6, Carlota Corredera reappeared in Madrid to attend the Contemporary Art Fair (ARCO). A cultural event that will be held between March 5 and 9 at the IFEMA fairgrounds.

As expected, during her visit, a team from Europa Press did not want to miss the opportunity to ask Carlota Corredera about some current topics. Among them, the much-discussed participation of Terelu Campos in Survivors 2025.

However, the statements that have attracted the most attention have been related to her love life. Last October, it was confirmed that Carlota Corredera and Carlos de la Maza had ended their marriage, after 11 years together and a daughter in common.

Although to date we have not seen Carlota Corredera rebuilding her life with another person, this news agency took the opportunity to ask her about it.

"Looking forward to smiling in love again? Maybe you're already smiling?" one of the reporters asked her. "Nothing, nothing, nothing, no, no, no," quickly assured the ex-wife of Carlos de la Maza.

However, when asked about the possibility of falling in love again, Carlota Corredera's response was very clear: "Yes, well, let's see, I will never give up on love."

Despite her relationship with Carlos de la Maza not turning out as expected, Carlota Corredera has not lost faith in love. Proof of this are the statements she made during her visit to ARCO:

"Let's see, I will never give up on love, never. I will never give up on love because, moreover, I firmly believe in love." However, she wanted to make it very clear that, for now, she prefers to focus on herself and her loved ones.

"Right now, I'm not going to lie to you, it's not the time for anything. Also, a little bit of peace is very good," Carlota Corredera added.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Carlos de la Maza assured that, fortunately, she is now "very calm." "Right now I'm super focused and dedicated to the girl and work, and I'm doing great. Well, also taking care of myself, because I'm also dedicating time to myself," the journalist concluded.