'Mañaneros' Gives the Latest Update on Lydia Lozano's Health and Many Are Surprised

Lydia Lozano's health became the central focus of Wednesday's discussion on Mañaneros for a few moments. The collaborator attended the presentation of La familia de la tele, which premieres on April 22 on Televisión Española. Lydia, who was very excited throughout, didn't expect to suffer the drop in blood pressure that, according to her own account later, even blurred her vision.

However, the situation didn't escalate, and Lydia, showing she was feeling better, agreed to do some squats. What she didn't want to do was the dance that became so popular during her time on Sálvame. The panelist declined to dance the "chuminero," which doesn't mean she won't perform it for the audience of her new show.

At the event organized by the public entity, the Madrid native insisted that she has been part of Televisión Española for a few months now. This is why, symbolically, she handed over the key to the public network to her colleagues. A moment when María Patiño, Belén Esteban, Víctor Sandoval and Kiko Matamoros, among others, posed happily in front of the camera flashes alongside Lydia Lozano.

The Madrid native signed with La 1 in November 2023. Just a few months after the end of Sálvame, the collaborator joined the cast of Mañaneros, which was then hosted by Jaime Cantizano.

This way, the TV personality became the first of the members of the defunct Telecinco magazine to sign a contract with the public network. After more than two decades linked to Mediaset, few imagined her face would become a regular on La 1's mornings. Now, with her signing for La familia de la teleLydia returns to the side of those who were her colleagues.

Neither she nor the rest of the new show's team have wanted to give details of what they are preparing. Even so, the collaborator, already recovered from the drop in blood pressure, didn't hide her enthusiasm.

"I've spent my whole life working in entertainment and we've always received criticism, but I don't care at all. If the show is liked and works, we'll be there," she stated firmly.

What little has been revealed is that the set from which the show will be broadcast will represent a neighborhood. A space where there will be buildings from which things will happen. Eager to share the first steps of this project with the audience, everyone was excited about this new stage.

We'll have to see how long it takes Lydia, who turned 64 last December, to delight the audience of La familia de la tele with her now-traditional "chuminero."