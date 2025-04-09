Blow for Carmen Alcayde in 'Survivors' upon Discovering What Happened with Her Boyfriend

Carmen Alcayde experienced a night full of intense emotions yesterday on Supervivientes. The show decided to deliver a masterstroke to the Valencian with a video featuring Charli, her partner. In it, Carmen's partner sent her a message of encouragement and reassured her by confirming that everything was fine outside.

Alcayde's reaction to her boyfriend's message on Supervivientes was a torrent of mixed emotions. The strength of the virtual encounter deeply moved her on the most special day for her: her birthday. "The best birthday of my life," she exclaimed, thanking the show for this totally unexpected surprise.

| Mediaset

Carmen Alcayde Receives a Last-Minute Update from Her Partner on Supervivientes

Carmen Alcayde became the main protagonist of Supervivientes last night. Her stay in Honduras is generating numerous reactions, and many accuse the Valencian of putting on an act. However, the management had a surprise reserved for her that would completely dismantle the collaborator.

What happened with Carmen's boyfriend on Supervivientes was that he sent her a very special message. It was a message where Alcayde's partner sent her encouragement and took the opportunity to congratulate her on her birthday. "Darling, many happy returns, enjoy your day, keep making us laugh, you're unbelievable," he began by saying.

During Tuesday's gala, the contestant faced an important dilemma: choosing between keeping her personal item or receiving food. After much deliberation, she decided to trust Supervivientes and chose one of the boxes in front of her. Inside was a tablet that made Alcayde start to get emotional.

"Images! I'm going to die!" she exclaimed, already with tears in her eyes. The surprise was enormous when her boyfriend appeared on screen with a message. In the video, Charli dedicated words full of affection and support, highlighting her unbelievable ability to make everyone laugh. The surprise was double for Alcayde, as she was also celebrating her birthday.

Charli said goodbye by confessing to her that "everything is great" outside and wishing to see her, although "take as long as possible," he said. The presenter was visibly affected by her boyfriend's words and couldn't hold back the tears. For many, it was the first time Carmen showed genuine emotion with her reaction.

Carmen Alcayde's Boyfriend Appears on Supervivientes

A year has passed since love returned to Carmen Alcayde's life. After her tumultuous divorce, the Valencian fell head over heels for Charli, a young man 22 years younger than her.

In a short time, they both gave their first joint interview on ¡De Viernes!, where they explained how love blossomed between them. Carmen's television career led to their relationship experiencing a first separation with Alcayde's participation in GH Vip.

| Mediaset

Now, it has been Supervivientes that has separated them again, but now the relationship is much more solid. So much so that last night Carmen shouted her love from the rooftops. "He's my guy, how handsome he is, and I'm a mess, I thought he would have left me by now with the way I look," she joked.

But the emotions didn't end for the Valencian. Supervivientes had another surprise prepared for her, this time related to her children. After her boyfriend's message, the presenter's three children appeared on screen, singing Happy Birthday to her in a group.

"Noooooooooooo! Ahhhhh Wait, wait! They look gorgeous, how handsome they are," she exclaimed. "The best birthday of my life! I love you all so much!" she added before immediately eating the birthday cake that Laura Madrueño had prepared for her.