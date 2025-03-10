Applause for Gema López for the News She Gave About Susanna Griso on 'Espejo Público'

Gema López has once again earned the audience's applause on Espejo Público after her latest and unexpected gesture toward Susanna Griso. Despite the bond that unites them, she had no problem commenting on the latest news related to her colleague.

This well-known television presenter set aside her role for a day to become the latest guest on Col·lapse, a TV3 program hosted by Ricard Ustrell.

| Atresmedia

During her appearance on the show, Susanna Griso reflected on her 19 years at the helm of this morning show. However, what caught the most attention were the statements she made about her private life.

As expected, this interview did not go unnoticed among other media outlets, including Espejo Público. Especially considering how little she likes to talk about her life off-camera.

This Monday, March 10, Gema López has bet on her professionalism. So much so that she decided to report the news, regardless of the fact that Susanna Griso is the show's presenter.

Gema López Earns Viewers' Applause: Comments on 'Espejo Público' About Susanna Griso's Latest Interview

Throughout all these years, Gema López has always proven to be a great professional. Proof of this is all the exclusives she has given without considering who was the protagonist of the news, a situation that has now repeated itself.

This morning, despite Susanna Griso being the presenter of Espejo Público, Gema did not hesitate to share with viewers all the details of her latest interview.

| Atresmedia

Although the communicator has always been very reluctant to talk about her life, on this occasion, Gema López has put her colleague in the media spotlight. However, with all possible care and respect:

"She has become the great lady of television. She has had to deal with politicians, but she is very clear: politicians come and go, and you shouldn't make confessions to them. She is Susanna Griso."

| Atresmedia

After this introduction, Gema López presented a video that included some of the statements Susanna Griso made on Ricard Ustrell's show. Among them, those related to her work on Espejo Público and how it impacts her daily life:

"I'm in a time slot that is tiring, I've been there for 19 years. In the early years, I renewed for four years, but now I asked to renew for only two years. Now I don't dare to make such long-term plans."

However, some of the statements that caught the most attention were those related to herself. "With the issue of the procés, I was very sensitive. You always felt strange everywhere," Susanna Griso assures.

"In Barcelona, they didn't understand me, I had heated discussions with my own family. In Madrid, the same thing happened to me, I had to compensate and be the discordant element. Emotionally, it was very hard for me," adds Gema López's colleague.