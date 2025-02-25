Applause for Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth for What They've Done With Their Three Children

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have earned the applause of many for how they are raising their children: naturally. In the world of fame and Hollywood celebrities, famous people tend to raise their offspring surrounded by top-level and glamour. This is not the case for the Spanish actress and the Thor actor who have opted for a natural way, away from the spotlight.

Elsa has demonstrated this by showing how she takes her children to school: by bike and along the beach until they reach the school center. Both Chris and his wife have a parenting philosophy that prioritizes family connection and respect for the environment. These are values they have passed on to their three children India, Sasha, and Tristán.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Show How They Educate Their Children

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are one of the most recognized couples worldwide for their work in the film industry. Both are great actors who haven't let fame and the spotlight cloud their respective lives. Nor those of their three children to whom they strive to instill values very far from those of Hollywood stars.

What Elsa and Chris have done with their three children is raise them in a natural environment. Pataky has mentioned on several occasions that spending time outdoors is essential for their children's development. Hence the latest publication by the Spanish actress where she shows how she takes her children to school.

Elsa has shared a video where she can be seen with India, Sasha, and Tristán on their way to the school center. Far from using the famous family minivans, Pataky and her children move on bicycles along the beach. A completely different and very healthy way to start the day.

Elsa and Chris have also faced criticism about their parenting style but remain firm in their decisions. They are known for raising their children in a very special way, highlighting the balance between family life and connection with nature. This has earned them great applause from those who believe in and share this same philosophy.

The 'Wild' Life of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth decided to trade Hollywood's Walk of Fame for the white sands and wildlife of Australia. They live in Byron Bay, an ideal place for this lifestyle, surrounded by beaches and a natural environment. The couple prioritizes outdoor activity, showing their children the value of enjoying life without excessive media exposure.

Elsa frequently shares moments from her daily routine with the children, as well as the activities and sports they do outdoors. These experiences are a way to teach the little ones to enjoy the environment and nature.

In fact, in one of her interviews, Chris Hemsworth's wife acknowledged that it would be very difficult for her to change to a more cosmopolitan environment. "It's very difficult for me that a place like where I live, which is pure nature, changing to the city would be very complicated," she explained.

The couple also cares about their children's mental and emotional health. Pataky has often spoken about the importance of creating a safe environment where children can express their feelings.

Additionally, regarding their children's future, Elsa is clear that they will be the ones to choose. "Let them do what makes them happy, I will try to let them know that there are different professions so they can choose well," she commented.