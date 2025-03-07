Paz Vega's Announcement About Penélope Cruz That Has Confirmed All the Rumors

In her latest public appearance after attending the Oscars, Paz Vega hasn't hesitated to confirm all the rumors related to her colleague, Penélope Cruz. The actress has revealed the good rapport between them.

Over the years, both actresses have become two of the great representatives of our country's cinema. This is why more than one person has speculated about the possible professional rivalry that could exist between them. But nothing could be further from the truth.

| Europa Press

Proof of this is that just a week ago, Paz Vega and Penélope Cruz were together at the most important international film awards ceremony. A fact that has now been revealed again.

This Thursday, March 6, the Elle X Women Awards: 'Women for Change' were held in Madrid. A gala in which Paz Vega became one of the awardees.

During the corresponding red carpet, the actress had no problem answering all the press's questions, including how she experienced this moment.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

"Well, the truth is that it makes me very excited. One doesn't live for awards, but when they come and recognize your career, well, the truth is that they are appreciated," assured Paz Vega.

Additionally, the reporters from Europa Press took the opportunity to ask her about her attendance at the Oscars, an awards ceremony where she coincided with her friend, Penélope Cruz.

Paz Vega Publicly Confirms Rumors Related to Her Friendship with Penélope Cruz

During their conversation with Paz Vega, the reporters from the aforementioned news agency wanted to know how she enjoyed the Oscars. Indeed, on this occasion, only three Spanish women attended: her, Penélope Cruz, and Carla Sofía Gascón.

"Very well, very well. The Oscars are always fun and always an exciting moment," assured the star of such famous films as Sex and Lucía. With these words, the actress has managed to confirm all the rumors related to her friendship with Javier Bardem's wife.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, as a result of the reporters' questions, Paz Vega had no problem sharing her opinion about Karla Sofía Gascón and her attendance at the Oscars.

"I think the best thing for everyone, especially for her, is that this topic is no longer discussed," she assured in relation to all the criticism she has received.

"It's what I was talking about... I believe in the right to be forgotten, the right to start over, but if we're talking about it all day, it never ends. I think the best thing, out of respect, especially toward her, is to start talking about other things," concluded Paz Vega.