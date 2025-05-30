Alejandra Rubio reveals what nobody knows about the child Jeimy Báez is expecting

Alejandra Rubio was asked this week about Jeimy Báez's pregnancy, the ex-partner of her child's father. Terelu Campos's daughter explained why Carlo Costanzia didn't want to answer questions about his former girlfriend on ¡De Viernes!. Rubio, bluntly, assured that she had nothing to do with Mar Flores's son's decision not to talk about the subject.

When asked whether Carlo didn't want to address the matter of his ex out of respect for her, Alejandra is clear. "He doesn't do that to respect me. I really don't care at all," replied the Telecinco contributor.

At her doorstep, Alejandra took advantage of the presence of microphones to deny what's being said about her personality. "Look, I have character. You know that because you see me, but it's not something crazy," she clarified naturally.

Alejandra Rubio makes it clear that she had nothing to do with her partner's decision

This new public appearance serves to confirm that José María Almoguera's cousin remains by her partner's side amid the media storm that has recently surrounded them. This is a situation that Mar Flores's son referred to in his recent interview when answering questions about the alleged crisis in his relationship with Alejandra Rubio.

The son-in-law of Terelu Campos insisted that there are no problems with his partner and that everything is fine. Carlo Costanzia recalled the intense months they experienced after the arrival of their baby, who was born when they'd only been together for about a year.

Carlo admitted that they focused on the baby and forgot to take care of their bond. "We were neglecting ourselves and we talked about setting aside a night to have dinner or go to the movies and chat," the actor explained.

Beyond the comments or rumors about their relationship, the pregnancy of Carlo's ex was the other big topic of the night. This was a subject the young man didn't want to address and, judging by Alejandra Rubio's response, he did so by his own decision.

Alejandra Rubio clarifies that Carlo didn't veto the topic of Jeimy's pregnancy out of respect for her

Carlo Costanzia and Jeimy Báez had a romantic relationship that continues to make headlines. A couple of weeks ago, she went to ¡De Viernes!to talk about her pregnancy, a situation that Alejandra Rubio's current boyfriend didn't want to comment on days later.

Báez confirmed her pregnancy on Fiesta and, just a few days later, the young woman gave an interview to talk about her future motherhood. It was then that she accidentally revealed that the father of her child is Yulen Pereira, who was once Anabel Pantoja's partner.

The fencer also hasn't wanted to comment on this pregnancy. Following Carlo Costanzia's example, Pereira remains silent and neither confirms nor denies that he's the father of the baby Jeimy is expecting.