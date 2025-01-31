Alba Carrillo takes a risk and says what everyone thinks about Anabel Pantoja

Alba Carrillo has broken her silence to talk about one of the most current topics: Anabel Pantoja's new problem. The model has returned to her social media to say what everyone thinks about the latest and harsh accusation made against the influencer.

It was last January 27 when, after 18 days in the ICU of the Materno Hospital in Gran Canaria, little Alma was discharged from the hospital. At that moment, everything pointed to this media family finally returning to normal, but nothing could be further from the truth.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

Just a few hours ago, all the alarms have been raised again around Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. As it has emerged, the Court of Instruction number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has opened an investigation against them for alleged child abuse.

However, as soon as this news came to light, it was the content creator herself who wanted to clarify this issue on her social media. Visibly affected, she defended her innocence, claiming that it is just a routine procedure.

As expected, this news has caused a real stir on social media. So much so that thousands of users didn't think twice before passing judgment on the couple.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

However, there are also those who have chosen to support Anabel Pantoja in these tough times of her life, among them, Alba Carrillo. The model has taken to her social media to say what everyone thinks about the influencer.

Although she is aware of all the criticism she may receive, the television collaborator has taken a risk in front of the rest of the internet users to defend the influencer's innocence. Additionally, she hasn't hesitated to ask for "caution," since "we lack all the information in the world."

Alba Carrillo takes a risk on social media and says what everyone thinks about Anabel Pantoja

Through a video she has posted on social media, Alba Carrillo has given her personal opinion on Anabel Pantoja's latest problem. So much so that she wanted to make it very clear that she speaks "as a human being, as a mother... Not as a television collaborator or as a character."

| RTVE

Furthermore, after assuring that she has "no idea what happened," she didn't think twice before asking internet users for "caution" and "presumption of innocence always."

"We are not judges, we are not the ones to demonize anyone or pass judgment when we lack all the information in the world," Alba Carrillo has stated emphatically.

Additionally, Alba wanted to take the opportunity to criticize the media for the way they have handled the latest news related to Anabel Pantoja:

"I find it terrible that sensationalist channels have already included this news in the newscasts because in the end, all this remains and these things can do a lot of harm."

For all these reasons, and although she is not a friend of Anabel Pantoja, Alba Carrillo has raised her voice to ask, please, for "restraint when writing comments." "I think it's an act of humanity, to wait and let justice act," the model added.

Alba believes that "we are no one to freely and sensationally opine on certain things." "It makes me angry, as a human being, that we don't understand this issue... No, no. Calm, please," she concluded.