It's official: Zarzuela Palace confirms a painful breakup for King Felipe

The Zarzuela Palace has confirmed a painful breakup for King Felipe VI related to the situation of his sister, Infanta Cristina. This news, long desired by the public, has had a significant impact on the perception of the royal family. In a clear statement, it was announced that Infanta Cristina will continue not to preside over official events of a social or cultural nature.

For some time, the royal family has made the decision to keep Infanta Cristina away from the institutional agenda in order to preserve the image of the monarchy. Meanwhile, her sister, Infanta Elena, keeps her public presence at official events, thus reaffirming her role within the official circle. This difference in the treatment of both sisters reflects a delicate balance within the institution.

This stance responds directly to the consequences arising from the Nóos case, in which the Infanta was prosecuted and had to testify before the judge. This situation radically changed the relationship between the Infanta and the royal family, forcing decisive decisions about her institutional role. The judicial process affected not only Cristina but also the public perception of the entire royal family.

King Felipe VI faces a painful division after Zarzuela's decision

Sources close to the Palace have confirmed that King Felipe VI has kept the will to preserve the family relationship despite the difficult circumstances. Little by little, this relationship has been redirected in private, avoiding personal problems from altering institutional functioning. The monarch has preferred to keep stability within the family nucleus so as not to affect the image of the Crown.

In addition, the same sources explained that Infanta Cristina is at a different point in her life and that her main wish is to go unnoticed. This approach has been essential to avoid harm both to the Crown and to the royal family, especially at a time when the public image remains very sensitive. The balance, therefore, is key to keeping public trust.

As a result, Infanta Cristina keeps a very discreet profile and stays away from the public responsibilities that have traditionally involved representing the Spanish monarchy. This distancing reflects the impact that the judicial process had on her role within the royal family. Cristina's absence from official events has been interpreted as a measure to protect the institution's stability.

Zarzuela strains King Felipe VI's family ties at a key moment

For this reason, the royal household has decided that Cristina de Borbón will not resume official activity in any area, while Infanta Elena continues to represent the institution. Since the Infanta had to testify in the Nóos case, Zarzuela made it clear that she would not have an institutional role in the future. This decision remains firm to this day.

Meanwhile, Elena de Borbón continues to perform her duties with normality and commitment. She keeps attending official events and keeps her dedication to various cultural and social causes. This way, the institution retains an active public figure linked to institutional representation, while Infanta Cristina remains on the sidelines.

The official confirmation from Zarzuela Palace represents a painful chapter for King Felipe VI, who has had to handle a complex situation with tact. The institutional breakup with Infanta Cristina reflects the difficult combination between private life and the public image of the monarchy. The royal family is committed to stability and trust at a delicate moment for all its members.