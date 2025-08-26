Kylian Mbappé points to one of his teammates in front of Xabi Alonso: 'You can't do it like this...'

Kylian Mbappé is one of the undisputed leaders at Real Madrid and he doesn't usually hold his tongue when something doesn't convince him. According to the digital outlet "donbalon", the Frenchman reportedly complained in the locker room.

Specifically, he reportedly did so with a phrase that didn't go unnoticed: "You can't play like this." In this regard, this statement wasn't general, but very specific, as it has a first and last name.

The forward is pointing directly at Vinícius Júnior, whom he accuses of not getting involved enough in defense or in the high press.

Xabi Alonso has made collective intensity one of his priorities since he arrived on the bench, but the Brazilian seems reluctant to apply the tactical demands of the coach.

Mbappé's reproach to his teammate

Mbappé acknowledges that he himself isn't a specialist in defensive duties, but since he arrived in Madrid he committed to Xabi Alonso to improve in that area.

The Frenchman wants to set an example and demands the same effort from others. However, he perceives that Vinícius keeps playing with the idea that his role is limited to attacking, which generates frustration among several members of the squad.

| Instagram, @k.mbappe

The criticism is clear: when Real Madrid don't have the ball and are forced to drop back, the Brazilian winger is left hanging up front. In this regard, the Frenchman insists that he doesn't show any intention of winning the ball back or helping his teammates.

For Mbappé, that means the team plays with 10 footballers, a burden they can't afford in high-stakes matches.

Xabi Alonso has already given him a warning

The Basque coach hasn't overlooked this situation either. In the league debut against Osasuna, it was already clear how from the sideline he was reproaching Vinícius for his lack of pressing.

It wasn't the first time, as during preseason there were also shouts from the coach demanding more defensive effort.

Xabi Alonso's patience is limited and he doesn't rule out harsher measures if the winger doesn't adapt to his playing style.

| Europa Press

The Brazilian, meanwhile, seems confident he can recover his best attacking form, but that message isn't enough inside the locker room.

The squad is starting to value solidarity in collective effort more than individual actions, which is where the clash with Mbappé currently lies.

A conflict that could define the season

The tension between two of the team's stars isn't a minor issue. At Real Madrid they know that the coexistence of their top figures is key to competing for all the titles, but the French forward's complaint has set off the alarm.

Kylian Mbappé wants to win through unity and fears that individual attitudes could ruin the project. Vinícius will have to react soon if he doesn't want to be definitively singled out.

Xabi Alonso has already shown that he doesn't hesitate to bench anyone who doesn't comply. If the Brazilian doesn't change his mindset, the clash with Mbappé could become a structural problem in the white locker room.