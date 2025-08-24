Piqué's parents' mansion in Barcelona has something that'll outrage many people

The mansion belonging to Gerard Piqué's parents in Barcelona has caused strong outrage that has captured the attention of many. In recent days, several details about this impressive property have come to light, generating great surprise. Beyond its luxury, what has truly caused discomfort is the story hidden behind its walls.

This mansion is located in the exclusive area of Esplugues de Llobregat, in the same complex where Shakira, Piqué's ex, lived for years. In fact, it is right in front of the house that the Colombian singer inhabited, which has added another element to this controversy. The proximity between both properties has raised suspicions and caused criticism among fans and neighbors.

Built in 2013, the house has 6,727 sq. ft. (625 m²) and has become a symbol beyond material things. With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a large garden with a pool, the house offers exceptional comfort. However, what has truly drawn attention is the relationship between this mansion and the personal story of Piqué and Shakira.

Gerard Piqué's parents' house: a gift with unexpected consequences

The mansion was a gift from Gerard Piqué to his parents, Joan and Montserrat, during his relationship with Shakira. The intention seemed to be to strengthen the family, but after the breakup, the situation has become much more complicated. The proximity of both houses and the memories this implies have made the property a source of tension rather than family unity.

Additionally, some leaked images show curious details inside the house. For example, in one of the rooms, a Manchester United flag waves, club where he experienced important moments in his career. The initials embroidered on the pillows, those of Joan and Montserrat, can also be seen, which personalize the residence even more.

What has caused general outrage is not only the mansion's luxury, but what it symbolizes. After the breakup between Piqué and Shakira, it became known that the singer's former father-in-law was the one who asked her to leave the family home. This fact not only deeply impacted the Colombian singer, but also exposed the family tensions that were experienced after the separation.

A silent witness to a complicated breakup

Finally, Shakira decided to move to Miami with her children, leaving behind the tense atmosphere of Barcelona. The mansion, which at one time symbolized family unity, now reflects the complications that arose after the breakup. Many perceive it as a reminder of the resentments that remained after the end of their relationship.

This house is not just a luxurious property in one of the best areas of Barcelona, but a setting filled with emotions, personal stories, and situations that have outraged the public. Thus, it has ceased to be just a home to become a symbol of everything that has happened around their son and the complex family situation.