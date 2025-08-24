Dani Carvajal's chalet in Madrid hides a secret that'll leave you speechless

Real Madrid footballer, Dani Carvajal, not only stands out on the field, but he has also managed to build a family haven in Boadilla del Monte. He lives there with his wife, Daphne Cañizares, and their two children, Álvaro and Mauro. He does so in a spectacular villa that combines modernity, spaciousness, and a warm atmosphere, designed for family enjoyment.

However, beyond its impressive façade and elegant décor, the home hides a secret that surprises everyone who visits. Carvajal's house is designed in a minimalist style that favors neutral tones and the dominance of white, without losing the warmth of natural elements. An example of this is the wooden console with metal legs that welcomes guests in the hall.

| Europa Press

The large windows flood every room with light, as in the main en suite bedroom, where a headboard with recessed windows serves as a shelf for books. In addition, it features two globe lamps that create an intimate and cozy atmosphere.

Dani Carvajal has created a space in his Madrid home for his children to have fun

In that bedroom, Mauro, the couple's youngest son, spent his first nights in a convertible crib from the Stokke brand, placed next to his parents' bed.

| Instagram, @dani.carvajal.2

The boy, who is already starting to pay attention to the television when his dad plays, finds in his brother Álvaro the best adventure companion. Both enjoy the indoor spaces, such as the bright living room with a fireplace that connects directly to the pool, as well as the outdoor areas, designed for a happy and peaceful childhood.

This is the secret hidden in Dani Carvajal's house in Madrid

The garden is one of the most special corners of the property. From the dining room, one can see a landscape of trees, a large pool (gran piscina) surrounded by loungers and umbrellas.

| Europa Press

A well-kept green area where the family spends long days of rest and fun. However, what truly leaves everyone speechless is the home's best-kept secret: a private tennis court.

Yes, in addition to the desired soccer field for training and playing with his children, Carvajal wanted to surprise with a tennis court right in the garden of his beautiful villa. It's a feature that not many would imagine in a footballer's house, and it turns his villa into a true sports paradise. That unexpected detail is, without a doubt, the secret that makes Dani Carvajal's residence a unique home and leaves those who discover it speechless.