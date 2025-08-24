McDonald's and Burger King rub their hands together: Wendy's problem in the USA

The world of fast food in the United States is full of ups and downs. Chains constantly compete to attract consumers. Small changes in purchasing habits can generate major repercussions in the sector.

In this context, Wendy's has recorded a drop in the number of customers, which has led to a decrease in sales between 3 and 5 percent. This setback is due in part to consumers' caution regarding the economic situation and the adjustment of their spending on dining out. Experts point out that low-income customers have significantly reduced their visits to restaurants, directly affecting the company.

| Google Maps

The economic crisis and its impact on Wendy's

The decline in sales reflects changes in the behavior of American consumers, warns CBS News. Many low-income customers avoid going out for breakfast, and according to Wendy's executives, "breakfast continued to underperform compared to the rest of the day in the second quarter." This pattern especially affects chains that depend on the daily volume of customers.

Another factor contributing to the situation is Wendy's outreach strategy, which could be less effective than that of its competitors. The company is studying new ways of promotion to win back customers and keep its position in the market. Meanwhile, McDonald's and Burger King could take advantage of this scenario to consolidate their advantage over Wendy's.

| Google Maps

Menu and pricing strategies as a possible solution

The chain is betting on budget-friendly offers to attract customers concerned about their budgets. Among the most notable options is the Wendy's Biggie Bag, which includes a cheeseburger with bacon, small fries, four chicken nuggets, and a soft drink for $5. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich at $2.50 and the Big Bacon Classic at $10 also stand out, designed to appeal to the most price-sensitive audience.

However, experts warn that lowering prices is not enough if promotions do not effectively reach the consumer. Wendy's plans to strengthen its communication and advertising to improve the reach of these offers. This combination of marketing and competitive pricing will be the key for the American chain to win back customers and compete more effectively with McDonald's and Burger King.

Wendy's faces a complicated scenario marked by a drop in customers and pressure from the competition. Adjustments in marketing and budget-friendly promotions will be crucial to reverse the situation. Meanwhile, its direct rivals are benefiting from this weakness and could consolidate their leadership in the fast food sector.