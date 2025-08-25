Alarms go off at Verizon: America doesn't know how to react to this change

In the United States, discontent among mobile phone users is on the rise. One of the companies feeling the most pressure is Verizon. What seemed like a series of small changes has turned into a real headache for many of its customers.

Now, they are facing new rates, the loss of benefits, and unpopular decisions by the company. The situation has caused so much uncertainty that many don't know how to react to the new reality.

The problem didn't arise overnight. Over the past year, Verizon's rates have been gradually increasing. According to several reports, the average monthly spending on mobile phone bills in the United States reached $121.

Verizon doesn't escape these increases

Verizon hasn't been immune to this trend and has applied price increases to several of its best-known plans. This is the case for myPlan or New Verizon Plan, as well as additional services like Mobile Protect Multi-Device.

These increases have caused a strong reaction from consumers. Many have expressed their frustration on social media, and some of them have already started switching to other providers. In fact, in its latest financial report, Verizon confirmed that the rate of customer loss in its postpaid lines remained stable.

However, what has really set off alarms has been the change in tablet plans. Verizon decided to eliminate its popular Unlimited and More Unlimited options and replace them with three new plans that have been heavily criticized.

The most basic plan, called Welcome, costs $10 per month if added to a phone line. But it rises to $80 if contracted independently. The most controversial aspect is that it offers only 2 GB of data (2 GB), a clear reduction compared to the 5 GB (5 GB) and 15 GB (15 GB) of premium data previously offered.

In addition, once the monthly limit is exceeded, browsing speed is drastically reduced to 1 Mbps (1 Mbps). The next plan, Unlimited, allows access to the same benefits as the old plan, but at a higher price. It's $20 with a line or $100 without one.

Meanwhile, the most comprehensive, Unlimited Plus, costs up to $110 if contracted separately. These moves have been poorly received.

Discontent among Verizon customers

Verizon customers have turned to forums like Reddit to share their discontent. The criticism points to a strategy that, according to many, seems to move away from the customer and focus on increasing revenue at all costs. Added to this is the recent elimination of loyalty discounts and the increase in the device activation fee.

The company is experiencing a delicate moment. The constant changes in rates, the elimination of benefits, and the perception that customers are being left aside have created a tense environment. If the company doesn't take steps to regain trust, it could see more users decide to look for alternatives.