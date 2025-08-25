Total euphoria at AT&T: within reach of its customers and without making major sacrifices

Good news for AT&T customers. A technological innovation that once seemed very distant is now within reach. Without the need to make major changes or pay high prices, they can now access a revolutionary service.

It promises to transform the way they keep connected. Even in places where there was previously no coverage. Best of all, this advancement isn't exclusive to a single company, and AT&T has found a way to integrate it into their current offering.

AT&T takes a giant leap in connectivity

On July 23, the collaboration between Starlink and T-Mobile became official, and its impact is already starting to be felt. The new service, known as T-Satellite, allows users to send text messages from anywhere in the United States. Even in those areas where the traditional mobile network doesn't reach.

This is where the big surprise comes in. AT&T and Verizon customers can also access this satellite coverage for just $10 per month.

Although T-Mobile is leading the initiative, it has opened the possibility for users of other carriers to benefit from this technology. This represents a highly desired solution for those who live, travel, or work in areas without signal.

The system uses 657 Starlink satellites dedicated exclusively to cellular service. This allows a direct connection between the user's phone and the satellite. Most impressive is that no additional hardware is needed: most smartphones manufactured in the last four years are already compatible.

In simple terms, when you're outside terrestrial coverage, your mobile will automatically connect to the satellite network. There's no need to point at the sky or make complicated configurations. For AT&T customers, it's only necessary to activate T-Satellite as a second eSIM, something that can be easily done from the device's settings menu.

For now, the service offers standard text messages, including images and audio clips for Android users. Soon it will also be compatible with iPhone. This will not only allow sending personal messages from anywhere, but also accessing emergency services if needed.

An unprecedented benefit for AT&T customers

Thanks to the opening of the service to other companies, AT&T users can now enjoy extended, reliable, and modern coverage. In addition, for a very affordable cost.

In a world where being connected is increasingly important, this alliance marks a turning point. It's no longer necessary to give up coverage when you leave the city, nor to depend exclusively on traditional mobile towers. For just $10 per month, AT&T customers can keep in touch, even in the most remote places.