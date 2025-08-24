Breaking news at Verizon: all of America goes wild over what's coming in the next few days

Something big is about to arrive in the mobile phone world in the United States. Verizon has everything ready to implement changes that could benefit millions of people. Although there is still a little time left before all the details are revealed, what is clear is that something is happening in their most popular services.

Get ready to discover how international connectivity will stop being a luxury and become an accessible option for many more users. No need to pay extra.

Improvements Verizon incorporates

Starting August 28, Verizon will begin offering significant improvements in their prepaid phone brands, Simple Mobile and Total Wireless. These modifications are designed to adapt to a new reality. Americans are traveling abroad more and more, and the need to stay connected has become a priority.

| Grok

With this in mind, Verizon seeks to offer more complete and flexible plans. Plans that adapt to modern communication and travel habits.

One of the biggest benefits is the expansion of international options. Until now, many plans offered connectivity with Mexico and Canada, along with certain roaming options in other countries. However, it was common for users to have to choose more expensive plans just to access these features.

With the new adjustments, customers will be able to keep using their phones while traveling. They will not have to worry about searching for local networks or paying high fees. In addition, the improvements in the amount of data and the number of available countries make Verizon's prepaid plans even more attractive.

Changes to keep in mind

Simple Mobile plans will now offer more high-speed data before reducing speed. For example, the unlimited $25 plan will go from 3 GB to 15 GB of fast data. It will allow unlimited calls to more than 100 countries.

| Getty Images Pro, Grok

The $30 plan will increase to 20 GB. With calls to more than 125 countries, and the $40 plan will offer 30 GB and the same international calls.

The $50 Unlimited World plan, previously called Truly Unlimited, will provide unlimited data and calls to more than 200 countries. Meanwhile, the $60 Unlimited World Plus, formerly Truly Unlimited Plus, will include access to the 5G Ultra Wideband network, unlimited data, and roaming in more than 140 countries.

In addition, Total Wireless plans are also being updated. The $50 Total 5G Unlimited and $60 Total 5G Unlimited Plus plans will feature international roaming in more than 30 countries and calls to 180 countries. All of this, with unlimited data and ultra-fast 5G speeds where available.

The base plan, Total Base 5G Unlimited, keeps its current structure. That is, high-speed data, calls to more than 85 countries, text messages to more than 200 destinations, and roaming in Canada and Mexico.