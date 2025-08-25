Joan Laporta's best signing makes his goal clear: 'I want to win...'

The president of Barça has made a great effort in recent seasons to return the club to the top of the soccer elite. Despite the countless and serious problems caused by previous managements, the president has brought smiles back to the Barça fans. With Hansi Flick on the bench, Barça have won titles again with an electric and vibrant play style.

Flick has trusted the talent from La Masia and the young players have replied perfectly, together with great performances from the veterans. Joan Laporta, and Deco in the sporting management, have tried to meet Hansi Flick's demands for this season. Key positions requested by the German coach have been reinforced with the intention of making the team more competitive.

Contract renewals have also played a key role, and Barça have secured the continuity of their best footballers. The latest to do so has been the Frenchman Jules Koundé, a key piece last season in defensive solidity. Now fully established at right back, Koundé has renewed with the blaugrana club until 2030.

Jules Koundé: Champions League goal

After his recent contract renewal, Koundé was very clear in stating that the team's main goal has to be the Champions League. The French full-back has always stated his total commitment to the club and his desire was to remain with Barça for several more seasons. Koundé believes that the Champions League has to be the clear goal for the season, although not winning it wouldn't be synonymous with failure.

| Europa Press

With these words, Koundé wants to take pressure off the team, although he clearly points out what the sporting goal should be. Last season, Barça were on the verge of the grand final after the controversial elimination against Inter Milan. It was an elimination that sparked much discussion, especially in the second leg at San Siro, where some controversial plays determined the final outcome of the tie.

His contract renewal until 2030

Koundé has stated on several occasions that he feels happy and comfortable in the team and in the city, so the decision to stay has been easy for both parties. Koundé said: "I'm happy, honestly, to renew my contract, it's something that has been quite simple." "I'm very comfortable here, in the city and in the team, so it's been simple," the Frenchman revealed.

The French player who arrived at Barça to play as a center-back feels increasingly comfortable in the right-back position. He feels happy in the position but has always stated that he'll play wherever the coach asks him to. He knows that as a defender his first job is to provide defensive solidity, but he likes to attack and enjoys doing so, on the same wing as Lamine Yamal, whom he considers a true football genius.