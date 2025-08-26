Cucurella and his wife Claudia Rodríguez's confession: 'Crying every day'

Marc Cucurella and Claudia Rodríguez's confession has moved thousands of people. The footballer and his wife have decided to speak openly about one of the toughest moments of their lives, and they've done so on Married To The Game on Amazon Prime. Their words have revealed a vulnerability rarely shown by Chelsea and Spain National Team player.

Both have wanted to take a step forward and share how they felt during those months of uncertainty regarding their son. They've done so without hesitation, with statements that reflect the harshness of what they experienced and the strength they've had to show. The natural way they've told their story has had a huge impact among fans and followers.

It was in 2022, at the same time as Cucurella's signing for Chelsea, when their son Mateo was diagnosed with autism. Claudia has explained that they'd noticed differences compared to other children, but they didn't find enough support at school. "Crying every day," she admitted when they left Mateo at school and she was pregnant.

Cucurella and Claudia Rodríguez face their son's diagnosis through tears and constant learning

The couple have admitted that they've felt completely lost during that stage. For Marc, the process meant a very strong emotional shock. "Okay, your son is autistic, but parents aren't prepared and we have to learn a lot," he confessed, emphasizing that this learning is still ongoing.

Claudia has highlighted the positive learning that the experience with Mateo has brought them, valuing everything they've learned thanks to him. While she showed calmness when talking about the subject, Marc appeared visibly moved, even interrupting the conversation due to the intensity of his feelings. This moment reflected the depth of their bond and the impact the situation has had on both of them.

The Cucurella family's reality after the Euros

The documentary also shows how those emotions carry over into everyday moments, even on vacation. After the 2024 Euros, where Cucurella dyed his hair red to celebrate the victory, the family enjoyed a few days at the beach. There, Mateo could be seen breaking into deep tears, while his parents explained how difficult changes in routines, meals, and schedules are for him.

Claudia has honestly summed up the effort it takes to adapt: "Sometimes we want to do things, but we can't because it's not good for Mateo." The final scene, with a hug between the two and her caresses to comfort Cucurella, reflected the couple's unity. An intimate confession that has allowed people to see the footballer beyond the field and has given visibility to a reality shared by many families.