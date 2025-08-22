Antonela Roccuzzo's confession, Leo Messi's wife: 'At these moments...'

Antonela Roccuzzo has surprised many by breaking her usual discretion with statements that have attracted a lot of attention. In a recent interview, Leo Messi's wife has revealed details about her family routine and her adjustment to Miami. This is because the Argentine star, who's 38 years old, currently plays for Inter Miami, where he has started a new professional chapter accompanied by his wife and their three children.

In statements to Haute Living, Antonela has offered a sincere look at her most personal side as a mother, wife, and public figure. Her words have allowed people to see a less exposed side of her life, far from the spotlight that usually follows Messi's every step. This time, she has taken center stage, showing how important family is to her daily balance.

| Instagram, @leomessi

"Right now we're full of nerves, but the most beautiful part is that we experience these moments together as a family," she confessed. This sentence sums up with emotion what this period of change means to her. The adjustment process has been challenging, but it has also given them unique moments as a family, especially for their children.

Antonela and the children's adjustment to Leo Messi's new chapter in the United States

Since their arrival in the United States, after leaving Paris and his historic time at FC Barcelona, the family have tried to keep life as normal as possible. The model has explained that her daily routine revolves around her children and that she always tries to prioritize family life. Despite her husband's public notoriety, simplicity prevails at home.

| Europa Press

The Argentine has said that she starts the day by taking the children to school and then dedicates time to the gym and her work commitments. She always tries to make her schedule fit the school hours so she can spend the afternoons with her children. For her, family moments at the end of the day are essential and non-negotiable.

Family stability as a priority

In addition, she deeply values the time she spends with her family and therefore seeks to preserve their privacy. Keeping away from the media spotlight has become a priority, especially after their move to Miami. There, together with Leo Messi and their children, she has found a calmer environment to enjoy everyday life.

The model's confession has served as a reminder that they're a family seeking the same things as any other: stability, shared memories, and everyday love. Her words have made it clear that, although nerves are present, so is the happiness of being together. That, for Antonela, seems to be the most important thing of all.