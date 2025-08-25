What "e-Notícies" exclusively reported last Friday is now a reality: Barça are seriously working on signing Etta Eyong, a 21-year-old Cameroonian forward from Villarreal. Barça want to pay the €10 million release clause for Etta Eyong to secure his services and then loan him to a La Liga club, preferably Real Sociedad. Barça hope to finalize the signing of Etta Eyong, but the arrival of the Cameroonian forward will force a sale: a star will leave FC Barcelona because of Eyong's signing.

There are only a few days left before the transfer window closes and everything seems to indicate that Barça will make a move to finish strengthening the squad. Flick wants to secure the services of Etta Eyong and Barça believe the Cameroonian is a market opportunity they can't let slip away now. The idea is to sign Etta Eyong now, because his price is quite low (€10 million), and then loan him to a La Liga club so he can gain experience and increase his value.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The deal between Villarreal and Barça is very advanced and everything seems to indicate that it will be finalized in the coming hours, just before the summer transfer window closes. Etta Eyong has attracted interest from many La Liga teams, most notably Betis and Real Sociedad, but Barça are currently in the lead. Flick has already spoken with Deco and Laporta and has given the green light to a deal that will see a talented Barça winger leave the club.

Sentenced, he will leave Barça because of Etta Eyong's signing: "Flick assures it"

Barça are working to finalize the signing of Etta Eyong, but the arrival of the Cameroonian will trigger the sale of another talent who shares the same position as the current Villarreal footballer. In fact, Barça don't rule out that Etta Eyong's arrival could lead to two unexpected sales, but for now only one is very advanced, according to sources consulted by this outlet.

The Barça player who will leave after Etta Eyong's signing is Dani Rodríguez, who is close to completing his move to Valencia CF in La Liga. In addition to Rodríguez, Mallorca are expected to make a move for Jan Virgili, but the Vilassar de Mar native costs €4 million ($4.3 million), an amount the Balearic club wants to lower.

Meanwhile, Dani Rodríguez will be the main casualty: Etta Eyong is joining Barça and, therefore, the striker from Gipuzkoa will pack his bags for Valencia CF. Barça have the signing on track for Etta Eyong, who will very likely arrive at FC Barcelona to be loaned out to Anoeta, where he would play at least until January.