Florentino Pérez has Vinícius Júnior's ideal replacement: major signing in the works

Vinícius Júnior's future is once again hanging in the air. The Brazilian's contract ends in 2027 and he still hasn't signed an extension.

At Real Madrid, they trusted they'd solve it this summer, but as the months have passed, there has been complete silence and growing concern.

The risk is clear: if the situation drags on, the player could reach his final year with the option to leave on a free transfer.

Florentino Pérez doesn't even want to imagine that scenario, aware of what it would mean to lose one of his stars without receiving a single euro. However, time is working against them and the tension keeps rising.

Haaland emerges as an alternative on the horizon

Meanwhile, as talks with Vinícius remain stalled, the sporting management have already started to consider a plan B.

Erling Haaland's name is highlighted as the main alternative to strengthen the attack if the Brazilian decides to leave.

The Norwegian striker is under contract with Manchester City until 2034, but Madrid know nothing is impossible in the market.

Florentino Pérez doesn't forget that a call from Chamartín could change everything and, although it's not a priority, the interest in one of the best goalscorers on the planet remains alive.

Vinícius insists on his desire to stay

Despite the rumors and the uncertainty caused, Vinícius has publicly repeated that his intention is to continue at Bernabéu.

During the last Club World Cup, he was clear: "I hope I can stay here for many years, I've always said it's the club of my life." Words that partly reassure, but still haven't been translated into action.

The lack of concrete progress is what worries Florentino and the directors. The player says he's happy, the club wants to secure him until 2030, but neither side has closed the deal yet.

Thus, with each day that passes without a signature, the shadow of doubt grows a little more in the capital.

Obliged to perform on the field

Madridists are also beginning to demand that Vinícius Júnior take a step forward on the field. Since he won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, he hasn't shown that unstoppable version that made him a global reference.

His recent performances have raised doubts and fans expect him to make a difference again.

The message from the locker room is clear: he must focus on the field and regain his spark. If he manages to find his best form again, the contract renewal could be just a matter of time.

Otherwise, the risk of losing him will increase and Florentino Pérez will have to consider a future without him.