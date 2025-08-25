Aurélien Tchouaméni acts as an intermediary between a major signing and Real Madrid.

Aurélien Tchouaméni has become one of the key pieces for Real Madrid in this new era.

Xabi Alonso has given him full trust in midfield, to the point of making him the true engine of the team.

The Frenchman, who was questioned last season, has made a radical turnaround and now leads the midfield with personality.

But his influence doesn't stop on the field. According to various reports, the midfielder is also quietly helping a fellow countryman get closer to Santiago Bernabéu.

This is Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool's center-back, for whom Tchouaméni is already looking for housing in Madrid as preparation for a future signing.

Konaté, the target that excites the locker room

The defender's contract ends in 2026 and he hasn't renewed with the “reds” yet. This situation increases the chances that he'll wear white in the near future, either through a transfer or as a free agent.

In Valdebebas, they are considering both possibilities and aren't in a hurry, but the player has reportedly given the green light to move to the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool, they aren't hiding their desire to keep him and have put a contract renewal offer on the table. However, Konaté remains silent, with the idea of waiting for moves from Florentino Pérez.

The deal could be solved in this transfer window if the English accept to sell him at a reduced price, although Madrid would rather not rush things.

The weight of the French clan at Santiago Bernabéu

Mbappé, who just arrived, is also pushing to strengthen that French connection in the locker room. The forward wants to surround himself with compatriots who support his leadership, just as happens in the French national team.

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga are already part of that core, and Konaté would fit perfectly into the idea of creating a solid block both on and off the field.

The presence of a group of elite French players strengthens coexistence and creates a harmony that could be key in Xabi Alonso's sports project.

With Mbappé as a reference, the white club aims to build a winning team with strong internal chemistry.

A future bet without hurry

At Real Madrid, they don't rule out making an offer if Liverpool becomes open to negotiations in the coming weeks. However, it's most likely that the deal will be postponed until next summer.

The white sports management believes there's no urgency to reinforce the defense, since there are five center-backs on the roster and Joan Martínez keeps developing at Castilla.

Meanwhile, Konaté keeps his hope intact of playing at Bernabéu. Tchouaméni has already started making moves to make life easier for him in case the transfer goes through.

Time will tell if that friendship turns into a signing that further strengthens Real Madrid.