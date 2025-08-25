Barça considers swapping Marc Casadó for one of Deco's long-standing targets

The transfer market has entered its final stretch, we're in the last week and teams are taking advantage of their final days to strengthen their squads. Deco has done a great job from the club's sporting management by reinforcing the positions requested by Hansi Flick. The German coach is satisfied with the signings made this summer, which make the squad more competitive.

However, Deco is still working on departures to make room and be able to finish registering the remaining footballers. Gerard Martín and Szczesny still haven't been registered and an undesired departure can't be ruled out. The overcrowding in midfield is clear and Barça could opt for a painful but necessary sale.

Marc Casadó's name has been a main topic throughout the transfer market, constantly generating all kinds of rumors. Despite being a player highly valued by Hansi Flick for his commitment and work on the field, uncertainty about his continuity remains. Several teams are interested in the La Masia midfielder, the latest being Olympique de Marseille.

Marseille backs Marc Casadó

From France, several media outlets point to a new move at the blaugrana club, as registration problems could force Barça into a painful exit. Marc Casadó isn't one of the transferable players but he has a great reputation, several Premier League teams are following him as well as Olympique de Marseille. The French know it'll be very difficult to convince the La Masia player to accept a change of scenery and leave Barça.

| Europa Press

Marseille is proposing a player swap with a financial bonus, as their Italian coach doesn't count on Adrien Rabiot. The French international midfielder was once a desired signing for Deco that he was never able to complete. Now, Deco sees this option as possible, since Rabiot isn't being considered due to his fight with a teammate and has been dropped by Italian coach Roberto Di Zerbi.

Casadó loses prominence with Barça

After an exceptional first half of the season, being one of Flick's untouchables, Casadó lost a lot of prominence starting in January. He started off like a rocket, breaking down the door, but Frenkie De Jong's return to the group relegated him to the bench. Although Flick values him highly, his trust is placed in the Dutchman, who partners with Perdi in the starting eleven.

Now, Olympique is seeking a player swap by offering Rabiot, a player who has lost consistency due to his ongoing disputes with teammates. The final decision rests with Marc Casadó, who has a contract in force until 2028. The La Masia midfielder has made it very clear, on several occasions, that his desire is to succeed at Barça, but the club's financial needs are another matter.