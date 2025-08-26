Neither Wayfair nor Ashley: Sam's Club surprises with this piece of furniture

Finding a piece of furniture that combines functionality, durability, and a good price isn't always easy. Options at large stores are often eye-catching, but they don't always meet all expectations. Sometimes, the surprise comes from less conventional places, where quality is found at an affordable price.

Sam's Club has decided to take a step forward in this regard. The chain has launched a product that promises to revolutionize home and family activity spaces: the Lifetime 37-inch Square Fold-In-Half Table Light Commercial, available for $70.32. This piece of furniture stands out not only for its compact design but also for its durability and versatility, making it an ideal option for different uses.

| Sam's Club

A practical and durable design

The new piece of furniture from Sam's Club is built with high-density polyethylene, a material much lighter and stronger than wood. This means it doesn't crack, splinter, or peel, and it can be used both indoors and outdoors. In addition, it features a foldable design with a secure locking system, which makes it easy to transport and store without complications.

Another highlight is the steel frame with a weather-resistant powder coating. Thanks to this finish, the table withstands changes in weather, making it suitable for family activities, craft projects, or outdoor gatherings. Its ability to withstand daily use makes it a safe investment for homes with children or pets.

The size of the table is also an aspect that stands out. With 37 in. (94 cm) per side, it offers enough space for various activities without taking up too much room when folded. Its built-in handles make it easy to carry, and its weight of just over 20 lbs. (9 kg) ensures that it isn't heavy or difficult to handle.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Versatility for all kinds of situations

The Lifetime 37-inch Square Fold-In-Half Table Light Commercial isn't limited to a single use. Its sturdy and compact design makes it ideal for offices, craft workshops, or family gatherings at home. It can even be moved to the garden or a terrace without risk of damage, thanks to its sturdy frame and materials designed for outdoor use.

In addition, the table offers a combination of aesthetics and practicality. Its white tabletop with a granite finish and gray frame create a neutral style that fits any space. This allows it to blend into both modern environments and more classic spaces, without losing functionality or stability.

Finally, Sam's Club backs this product with a limited two-year warranty, which gives buyers confidence in the durability and quality of the furniture. With an affordable price, it positions itself as an attractive alternative compared to other retailers who usually charge more for similar products.