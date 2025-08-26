Very few people knew about it, but this Lidl product is exactly what you need in your bathroom right now.

In Lidl's aisles, ideas that change everyday life always appear without prior notice. This week, the chain once again makes it clear that they know what people need. They do so with something designed for the bathroom that makes a difference.

Lidl has become that place where the unexpected becomes a domestic trend. Now, they surprise with an eye-catching proposal that combines comfort and safety. It's a practical solution that few would imagine.

Help designed to make bath time easier

Lidl has made available to their customers a bathtub seat that aims to combine safety and comfort in a very practical way. Its ergonomic and non-slip design makes it an ally in the home. It fits standard bathtubs and can be installed easily without complicated tools.

| Lidl

The wide surface is designed to guarantee stability during use and features a raised rear edge. This detail provides an extra sense of safety that inspires confidence. In addition, it includes two side holders for the shower head.

Manufactured with sturdy aluminum tubes and a high-quality plastic seat, it offers durability and lightness. Weighing only 2.6 lbs. (1.2 kg), it's very easy to handle and transport. It's an accessory that combines strength with practicality in daily routines.

| Lidl

The integrated drainage system prevents water accumulation and makes cleaning after each use easier. The surface rinses quickly, which helps keep the bathroom in perfect condition. This makes it a functional solution designed to last.

Outstanding advantages and a price that makes it even more attractive

The seat supports up to 330 lbs. (150 kg) of weight, which broadens its usefulness for different user profiles. Its dimensions of 29.3 x 11.8 x 5.3 in. (74.5 x 30 x 13.5 cm) fit most conventional bathtubs without issue. This makes it accessible and versatile in different homes.

Installation is quick thanks to its simple assembly system that requires no effort. You just need to place it on the edge of the bathtub to have it ready in a few seconds. Once in place, it keeps stable and without uncomfortable movements.

| Lidl

The price also makes it a very interesting option within the range of bathroom accessories. Lidl currently offers it for 14.99 euros with a 40% discount off its original value. This reduction is an opportunity for those seeking quality at a low cost.

This type of practical solution is gaining importance in a context where home safety is increasingly valued. Lidl's seat combines economic accessibility with a design intended for everyday use. It's a purchase that makes a difference in daily routines without major complications.

Prices and offers updated on 08/25/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes