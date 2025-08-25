Aitana Bonmatí does it again: the player's gesture wins over fans

This weekend, Liga F kicks off and Women's Barça will do so by facing Alhama CF El Pozo. After an intense tour in Mexico, the blaugranas return home with renewed energy and many stories to tell. The preparation has been intense, but the team arrives motivated and eager to start the season on the right foot.

Reunions and victories in Mexico

The tour in Mexico was not only for playing and training. It also allowed Women's Barça players to reunite with former teammates. Names like Sandra Paños and Jennifer Hermoso mixed with the excitement of wearing the blaugrana jersey on the field again.

In their last match in Mexico, the blaugranas faced Club América and achieved an exciting 2-1 (1-2) victory. However, although the result was important, the real moment that marked the tour was not a goal, but a gesture that many fans will remember.

| EFE

Aitana Bonmatí's gesture

Aitana Bonmatí, one of the team's main figures, stayed more than 20 minutes after the match attending to the Mexican fans. Thousands of people waited to greet her and take photos. Barça's star showed once again her humility and closeness with the fans.

She did ask for calm and for people not to throw jerseys, showing that she wanted to enjoy the moment safely for everyone. During that time, Aitana Bonmatí gave a jersey to a fan and signed autographs with a constant smile. The gesture was simple but meaningful: Mexican fans felt valued and special, and Aitana proved why she's considered one of the idols of women's soccer.

Not only did Aitana Bonmatí shine during the visit, Alexia Putellas was also a center of attention. Both footballers are role models on and off the field, and their closeness with the fans shows that success goes beyond goals. For many Mexican supporters, seeing them in person was a dream come true.

Ready for Liga F

With the tour wrapped up and the excitement still present, Women's Barça now focus on Liga F. The first match against Alhama CF El Pozo will be a real test to start the season strong. The players know that the support of the fans, both inside and outside the stadium, is extra motivation to give their best.

Aitana Bonmatí does it again: with her humility, her closeness, and her joy, she shows that being a star is not incompatible with being human. That gesture in Mexico will remain in the fans' memory and will mark the beginning of a season full of hope for the blaugranas.