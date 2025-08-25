Cold shower for Deco: Barça misses out on one of his favorite signings

Barça's sporting management have made a great effort to strengthen the squad in the positions requested by Hansi Flick. The German coach is satisfied with the current squad, which he considers more competitive than last year. Hansi Flick will have more resources and alternatives to be able to make rotations in certain positions that he didn't have before.

The most significant example is the arrival of Marcus Rashford, which will allow for better management of Raphinha and Yamal throughout the season. The British player's versatility will allow for rotations and the starters to arrive in better condition for the final stretch of the season. Deco is still working in this final stage of the market to finalize some other departure that may occur.

The sporting director doesn't consider the squad closed yet, waiting for some departure as well as any last-minute surprise in terms of signings. Olympique de Marseille have put midfielder Adrien Rabiot on the market, who some time ago had been on Deco's radar. In France, they talk about the option of a Casadó-for-Rabiot swap, although it seems unlikely that it will actually happen.

Marseille put Rabiot on the transfer list

Olympique have put the French midfielder on the market after a shameful fight with his teammate Rowe. The French team would be scouring the market in search of a high-level midfielder and have set their sights on Marc Casadó. Rabiot, after a year since his arrival in Marseille, sees that his current team wants to do without his services.

| Europa Press

Olympique find it difficult to convince Casadó to leave the blaugrana discipline, and the French team could offer €30M and Rabiot as a bargaining chip. Rabiot was involved in a serious altercation with a teammate in the locker room after the first matchday in Ligue 1 with the defeat against Rennes. Rabiot was a regular in Marseille's line-up, but his coach, the Italian Roberto Di Zerbi, has removed him.

Villarreal show interest in Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot, 30 years old, needs to leave in order to play regularly and keep his competitive rhythm to attend the 2026 World Cup. In this context, Villarreal under Marcelino appears as a likely option as the Frenchman's new destination. The Yellow Submarine could guarantee Rabiot the chance to play in the Champions League, where he could have a leading role in the team.

The Rabiot operation could be to the liking of the team from La Plana, considering that his transfer fee would be low. In exchange, they would secure the participation of a footballer with great experience at the elite level and a competitive character. Marcelino hasn't hesitated to request the arrival of the French international despite his controversial character.