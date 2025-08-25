Happiness has arrived at Dunkin': the new fall menu is selling big in the USA

The autumn atmosphere can already be felt across much of the United States, and brands haven't wanted to miss the opportunity to take advantage of it. The cooler weather coincides with the arrival of new products that spark interest in seasonal flavors. All of this has caused an enthusiastic response that's reflected in initial sales.

Dunkin’ has officially launched its autumn menu with five new drinks that are winning over its followers. The launch includes three new food items, such as the Iced Pumpkin Loaf, the Kreme Delight Donut, and the Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns. The combination of flavors, innovative products, and strategic collaborations has made this launch one of the most talked about of the year.

A drink menu that surprises

The debut of Sabrina’s Daydream refreshers has been one of the highlights of the menu. This collaboration once again joins Sabrina Carpenter's image with new versions like the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, which joins the Strawberry and Mango Daydream Refresher. Made with oat milk and topped with cold foam, this new flavor has managed to catch the attention of younger people, reveals AllRecipes.

A completely different and nostalgia-filled option has been added to the pumpkin classics. The Cereal "N Milk Latte, inspired by the essence of Christina Tosi's Milk Bar bakery, can be ordered either cold or hot. Its preparation with marshmallow-flavored cereal milk gives it a sweet and creamy touch that connects with childhood memories.

With these additions, the chain not only responds to the pumpkin craze but also offers alternatives for those looking for something different. The variety in drinks allows the menu not to be limited to a single customer profile. The result has been a strong boost in sales just days after its introduction.

New items on the food menu

In addition to the drinks, both the sweet and savory sides have also received a change. The new Iced Pumpkin Loaf is already directly competing with Starbucks's popular Pumpkin Loaf, standing out for its mix of pumpkin and vanilla cake topped with cream cheese icing. The move shows how the chain wants to strengthen its presence in seasonal bakery products.

The offering expands with the Kreme Delight Donut, filled with vanilla buttercream and decorated with chocolate icing. To this is added a much-discussed savory option: the Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns. This version of the classic potatoes includes bacon and smoked chipotle sauce, creating a powerful combination that's been very well received.

Dunkin’ also keeps options that were already common at this time of year, such as the Braided Apple Pie or the Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap. The goal is for both traditional customers and those seeking new items to find something to their liking. This way, the chain has managed to make its autumn 2025 menu one of the most successful in recent years.