Real Madrid sets a price for Raúl Asencio after his poor start: bargain signing

The situation of Raúl Asencio at Real Madrid has changed radically in just a few months. With Carlo Ancelotti he was a regular starter, but with the arrival of Xabi Alonso he has dropped to the fourth or fifth option in defense.

Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and even Aurélien Tchouaméni if the coach opts for a three-center-back system, are ahead of him.

The club, however, hasn't lost trust in him. This very summer he signed his contract renewal as proof that they see him as a player for the future.

In fact, several Premier League and Italian teams have inquired about his situation. However, at Santiago Bernabéu they've been clear: for less than €35 million, they won't sit down to negotiate.

Fierce competition in the white defense

Asencio's problem is that the competition is too high in the current squad. In this regard, Dean Huijsen has stepped up and secured a permanent spot.

Meanwhile, Éder Militão seems to have overcome the physical problems that held him back, and Antonio Rüdiger remains one of the defensive pillars.

David Alaba also joins that list, as he enters the rotation when the team uses a three-man backline.

On top of all this, mistakes in the last Club World Cup left a mark in the coaching staff's memory.

Although those errors are part of soccer and even veterans make mistakes, the memory weighs when it comes to distributing minutes.

The academy graduate doesn't give up

Despite this adverse outlook, Raúl Asencio isn't considering leaving for now. The academy graduate believes he still has room to convince Xabi Alonso and regain prominence.

He trains hard and keeps hoping that rotations throughout the season will give him the chance to prove he can be reliable at the top level.

The problem is that he's also dealing with an off-field situation that still hasn't been solved and could be affecting his performance.

Xabi Alonso wants footballers whose minds are 100% on the game, and that's an aspect the defender will have to correct if he doesn't want to be permanently relegated to the bench.

An open future until the end of the transfer window

The transfer window hasn't closed yet, and an unexpected turn can't be ruled out. If a significant offer arrives that convinces both the player and the club, his departure could happen within days.

For now, the idea is for him to remain in the squad during the season. Last campaign, in his debut in the First Division, he already showed flashes of quality and earned continuity.

Now, everything will depend on his ability to take a step forward and show he deserves a place in Xabi Alonso's new project.