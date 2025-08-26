Eric García gains importance after Flick's latest decision: Koundé isn't untouchable

The main protagonist of last season was the new German coach Hansi Flick, who, upon his arrival in the Barça locker room, changed many dynamics. The German coach, with his methods, managed to turn around a team with a losing dynamic and restore pride to Barcelona fans. In a short time, he built a solid and competitive team that ended up winning the national treble and came close to the Champions League.

With the new season just underway, Flick doesn't want any kind of relaxation; no one can live off the past, especially in soccer. He wants the entire squad to be 100% involved, including the daily training sessions. For Hansi Flick, you play the way you train, which is why his demands are at the highest level. Anyone who isn't in this dynamic won't play.

Flick has been this explicit in statements where he makes it clear to all members of the squad that no one is untouchable. This statement already has its clearest example in the case of the French international, Jules Koundé, who has been a substitute in the first two matches of the championship. Eric García has been chosen in the starting eleven to occupy the right-back position. Eric is highly valued by the coach for his attitude and commitment to the team.

Eric García surprises and becomes a starter

Barça have started the league championship with two away victories, the second against Levante UD, which was quite hard-fought after coming back from a 2-0 deficit. It has been surprising again to see footballers like Koundé and Dani Olmo starting from the bench. Flick's second season at Barça sends a clear message: no one is untouchable in the team.

| Europa Press

The French international has seen how Eric García has taken away, for now, his status as a starter, with the same happening to Dani Olmo with Fermín or Raphinha. Hansi Flick doesn't play favorites and doesn't hesitate when making certain decisions. Dani Olmo has managed to play 90 minutes in the first two matches, two complete second halves.

Jules Koundé no longer an undisputed starter

In the first two league matches, the Frenchman has barely played 18 minutes, 13 against Mallorca and coming on in the final moments against Levante in Valencia. Everyone in the squad is aware that no one can let their guard down in the face of such high competition. Flick motivates the players and doesn't want the idea to settle that there are starters and substitutes.

With this principle, the German coach ensures maximum competitiveness in the squad and that no one gets too comfortable. Flick prioritizes each player's performance over their name, and anyone who doesn't perform at 100% to take the field will remain on the bench. The idea is to create a team mentality and not one of individualities, where everyone is aware that if they don't give their best, their teammate will take their place in the starting eleven.