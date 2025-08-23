The yacht where Lamine Yamal is has something in the room that'll take your breath away

Lamine Yamal has chosen a yacht in Ibiza to enjoy his vacation after the end of La Liga, surrounded by every imaginable luxury. In one of the rooms, the FC Barcelona footballer has discovered a detail that stands out for its uniqueness. This feature, uncommon even on high-end vessels, turns the stay into something truly special.

During his getaway, the young man has shared the yacht with a group of friends, enjoying laughter, music, and moments of relaxation together. It is an exclusive environment, where every corner has been designed to offer maximum privacy and comfort. However, there is a feature in one of the cabins that has captured all the attention.

| AMO Yachts

This feature is an XXL bed, much larger than what is found in most luxury hotels. It is located in the main cabin and has been designed to offer absolute comfort, becoming Yamal's favorite place to relax after a day of sun and sailing. Its size and comfort have made it clear that, even on a yacht, rest can be first class.

This is the yacht where Lamine Yamal enjoys summer with his friends

The yacht, called Lefty, is a Jaguar 72 built in 2001 and recently renovated. At 75 ft. 5 in. (23 meters) long and 19 ft. 8 in. (6 meters) wide, it can comfortably accommodate up to 12 people, in addition to having two crew members. Its three cabins and three bathrooms are decorated in an elegant style, combining wood and aluminum, which creates a modern and welcoming atmosphere.

In addition to the spacious bed, the interior features a large living-dining room equipped with sofas, a high table and chairs, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth music system. On the exterior deck there are two relaxation areas, with a solarium at the bow and another at the stern next to a dining area with a table and chairs. Yamal's friends have been seen enjoying the sun, chatting, and taking the sea as the perfect setting for their vacation.

A premium getaway in Ibiza: Lamine Yamal among luxury, comfort, and fun

The daily cost of the yacht is around 5,000 euros in June and rises even higher in the height of summer, which means a full week easily exceeds 32,000 euros. The rate includes the crew, all necessary utensils and tableware, as well as soft drinks, paddleboards, and snorkeling equipment. In addition, the price covers mooring, certified safety equipment, and final cleaning, ensuring a comfortable and worry-free stay.

Many celebrities choose this type of getaway, since a yacht allows privacy and freedom to visit different destinations. The Balearic Islands, especially Ibiza, have become one of the favorite destinations to enjoy the sun, gastronomy, and sailing. While Yamal enjoys the summer, the large bed in his cabin has become the true star, a luxury that ensures absolute rest and shared moments that few can experience.