Pope Francis's words about Pep Guardiola that now make sense

The health status of Pope Francis has been a topic of attention in recent days. At 88 years old, the Bishop of Rome has faced various medical issues that have limited his schedule and forced the reorganization of his public commitments.

However, beyond his physical condition, his message continues to resonate strongly in different areas, including sports. Francis has often used soccer as a metaphor for life, highlighting values such as effort and humility.

An example of this occurred in 2021. This way, he surprised by referring to the Champions League final and Pep Guardiola's gesture after Manchester's defeat.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Pope Francis's Recognition of Pep Guardiola

In that edition of the tournament, Manchester City came close to glory after losing to Chelsea in the final. For any coach, seeing the most important title in Europe slip away in the last match is a hard blow to take.

However, Pep Guardiola reacted with a gesture that caught Pope Francis's attention. The Catalan kissed the runner-up medal instead of rejecting it or showing frustration.

| Twitter, @InvictosSomos

His Holiness was quick to praise the attitude of the Catalan coach. "I've been told these days about someone who came in second, I don't know where... There was a winner and one who came in second," he began.

"It's normal that when someone comes in second, they pout, they're sad, and I'm not saying to throw the medal, but there's a desire to do so. Instead, he kissed the medal," he expressed. This way, Pope Francis positively acknowledged Pep Guardiola's unexpected gesture.

| Europa Press

Victory in Defeat

For the Pope, Pep Guardiola's attitude reflected a deep learning about life. It wasn't just about accepting defeat, but finding in it a reason for growth. "This teaches us that even in defeat there can be victory."

"Taking defeat with maturity, this makes you grow. It makes you understand that in life there aren't only sweet moments. When an athlete faces defeat with this dignity, it's an honor," he stated.

His reflection remains relevant in the world of sports, where the pressure to win often overshadows the importance of the process. In times when the Pope faces his own health challenges, his message about resilience in adversity becomes even more significant.