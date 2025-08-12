Nico Williams will keep playing for Athletic Club, but sources close to the left winger from Athletic Club say he still has his mind on Hansi Flick's Barça. Nico Williams turned down signing for Barça and renewed with Athletic, but he regrets it again and keeps a close eye on the latest news from a Barça that still hasn't registered. Nico Williams was afraid of ending up like Rashford or Joan García and time has proven him right, but he trusts everything will work out and that he can become a culer.

It's clear that Nico Williams won't sign for Barça in this transfer window, but the Navarrese winger still has the culer club on his horizon: he will celebrate a new sale. Williams has distanced himself a bit from Lamine Yamal, because he betrayed Barça's "10", but he keeps an eye on Barça's moves, which is about to close a sale. In fact, "e-Notícies" has learned that Nico Williams is already celebrating Barça's latest sale: a winger from Flick's team is leaving and Nico Williams still has hope.

| Europa Press

Nico Williams has received offers from Barça and Real Madrid, but in the end he chose to renew with Athletic Club. Even though the decision makes him the highest-paid player in the Basque club's history, Nico Williams regrets staying: the preseason has been a failure. While Barça keeps cruising at full speed, Nico Williams has stalled at an Athletic Club that will play in the UEFA Champions League this season after many campaigns.

Official, Nico Williams celebrates Barça's latest sale: "He could have options for..."

Nico Williams has once again been one of the main figures in the transfer market, but, once again, he has stayed in Bilbao to play for Athletic Club. Despite this decision, Nico Williams still has his mind set on Barça, where a sale has taken place that has been celebrated in the Williams household. Nico Williams is focused on Athletic Club, but he still has some hope of signing for Barça during the next 2026 transfer window, when things are calmer.

Nico Williams was eager to become a culer, but Barça have "fair play" issues and, with less than a week to go, Rashford and Joan García are still not registered. "Nico Williams was right and hopes Barça will understand in the future," say sources close to the player, who dreams of joining Flick's squad. Barça are still upset about his lack of commitment, but everything could change next summer, although it depends on the performance of stars like Rashford, who is on loan with a purchase option.

Nico Williams is far from signing for Barça, but the Navarrese winger hasn't forgotten and still believes he has a chance to become a culer someday: he hopes it will be very soon. In addition, Nico Williams has celebrated, and greatly, the sale of two players who play in his position and who will no longer be at Barça: Jan Virgili and Dani Rodríguez.

Virgili has many chances of being transferred before the transfer window closes, while Dani Rodríguez is considering going out on loan to avoid playing a year in 2RFEF. Nico Williams celebrates these two Barça sales, because he feels this will clear his path to FC Barcelona: he still believes he has a chance to sign for Barça.