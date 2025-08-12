Florentino Pérez knows the start of LaLiga EA Sports is approaching, and therefore, the closing of the transfer market, so he wants to take advantage of the opportunity to finalize the last signings. Thiago Pitarch, a young footballer from the Madridist youth academy, has many chances to stay with the first team, but Florentino Pérez is preparing another surprise signing to complete the Madridist project. Xabi Alonso has already given the green light to a signing valued at €95 million ($103.6M) that will be a bomb for the transfer market: Thiago Pitarch won't be alone.

In Madrid, everyone speaks highly of the young talent from Fuenlabrada, Thiago Pitarch, who has made his debut in a friendly match with Real Madrid and who was previously with Juvenil B. Despite being only 18 years old, Thiago Pitarch is expected to be important under Xabi Alonso's direction, especially now that there are absences in midfield.

Thiago Pitarch is often compared to Fermín López, a player from FC Barcelona, and he has won over Xabi Alonso. In fact, Florentino Pérez wants to renew Pitarch, who is also one of Álvaro Arbeloa's favorites, the coach of the Madridist reserve team. Thiago Pitarch is, without a doubt, one of the latest great stars of "La Fábrica", but Florentino Pérez wants to accompany the Fuenlabrada native with a new star signing valued at €95M ($103.6M).

Official, Thiago Pitarch isn't the only surprise signing: "Florentino Pérez has €95M"

Thiago Pitarch, who trained in youth academies such as Getafe, Atlético de Madrid, or Leganés, is the latest great Madridist gem to make the leap to the first team. Thiago Pitarch is following in the footsteps of Gonzalo, who has just renewed with Real Madrid and who will be part of the group structure, taking over Joselu's previous role. Florentino Pérez wants to renew Thiago Pitarch, but he also wants to accompany the Spaniard with a new superstar signing: the surprise will cost about €95 million ($103.6M), all things considered.

In Madrid, people claim that Thiago Pitarch fits a profile that, until now, had been sought in the transfer market by Alonso's Real Madrid. After the departure of "playmakers" like Kroos or Modric, Madrid needed creativity in soccer, and everything seems to indicate that Thiago Pitarch has what Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso were looking for.

Thiago Pitarch shines, but Florentino Pérez prepares €95 million to convince a superstar: "World bomb..."

Although Thiago Pitarch is highly regarded in Madrid, Florentino Pérez wants to accompany him with another young star valued at €95 million ($103.6M). The signing in question is Erling Haaland, who could arrive at Real Madrid during the next summer transfer market: Rodrygo is the key to the operation.

If Madrid accept €65 million ($71.7M) for Rodrygo, Florentino Pérez knows Madrid would have priority when signing Haaland: the best partner for Thiago Pitarch.