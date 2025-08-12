Eric García and Gerard Martín, sentenced: 'Barça's new center-back will arrive in...'

After the unexpected and painful departure of Iñigo Martínez to Saudi Al-Nassr, the veteran Basque center-back leaves a gap in Barça's defense. Pau Cubarsí will remain the great leader of the Barça backline, most likely accompanied by Ronald Araújo. Meanwhile, Danish Andreas Christensen may become the ideal utility player to rotate and give the others a rest.

In addition to the center-backs already mentioned, Hansi Flick also has Eric García and Gerard Martín, who can also play in the central position. This is not the ideal situation for the Martorell native, who had comfortably settled as Koundé's backup at right back. If Eric has to wait to play as a center-back, as the fourth option, it could reduce his playing time at right back.

| Europa Press

This situation is repeated in the case of Gerard Martín, Balde's replacement at left back. Faced with such a dilemma, Barça's sporting management has already made a decision to sign a new center-back. The decision is final and is already marked on the calendar.

Iñigo Martínez's departure leaves a gap in the backline

The veteran Barça center-back, Iñigo Martínez, unexpectedly left for a new adventure in Saudi soccer. Iñigo left on a free transfer, as a clause in his contract from last March allowed the defender to find a loophole to sign the last big contract of his life. Without Iñigo, Barça are considering signing another center-back, so Flick and Deco have met to establish the next steps.

| Europa Press, @deco_official

Iñigo Martínez's absence will be used by the club to address their registration problems for new signings. Barça will take advantage of the salary cap freed up by the Basque, together with the VIP box agreement, to register Joan García, Szczesny, and Marcus Rashford. Ter Stegen's absence will also help in this context; the club's finances continue to shape Barça's transfer market.

The new center-back already has an arrival date, confirmed

Barça are determined to wait before making a move to strengthen the backline. The idea is to reach the winter transfer window and then evaluate how the first part of the competition has unfolded. If deemed necessary, the club won't spare any effort and would make the signing of a new center-back in the winter transfer window.

Among the candidates, the name of Nico Schlotterbeck stands out, a Borussia Dortmund defender who would fit perfectly into Flick's squad. For now, Flick will give opportunities to Gerard Martín and Eric García with the aim of getting through the first part of the season without any major issues. In January, if necessary, the Barça board would choose that moment to strengthen the defensive line depending on how events unfold.