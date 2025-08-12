The town in the Balearic Islands where Vinicius escapes in summer: private beaches

Vinicius Júnior, forward for Brazil's national team and Real Madrid, has found an ideal refuge for his vacation in the Balearic Islands. The player has chosen to spend his days off in a very special place, famous for its private beaches and tranquility. This destination has become one of his favorite places to disconnect before starting preseason with the Merengue team.

The footballer arrived in the Balearic Islands a few days after Brazil's elimination from Copa América, an event that put media attention on him. During his first days in the archipelago, Vinicius enjoyed Ibiza, where he celebrated his birthday with a close group of friends. However, his most notable getaway was in Formentera, an island known for its exclusivity and dreamlike beaches.

| Europa Press

Formentera, the jewel of the Pityusic Islands, is known for its private beaches that offer privacy and luxury, something highly valued by celebrities and athletes. In this setting, Vinicius was seen enjoying the Mediterranean Sea alongside several young local footballers from SD Formentera. The photographs shared on social media show a relaxed Vinicius in contact with the local community, something that has attracted media attention.

Vinicius combines rest and leisure in Formentera

In addition to his moments of rest on the beach, the Brazilian has taken the opportunity to enjoy a luxurious yacht with friends, combining sunny days with nighttime parties on the island. Vinicius was also seen riding a jet ski, an activity that seems to have captivated him during this stay. The freedom Formentera offers has allowed him to fully disconnect before the demanding season ahead.

It should be noted that Real Madrid has authorized Vinicius and other footballers, such as Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Endrick, and Rodrygo, to join training later. This permission has given the forward the opportunity to make the most of his days off. During that time, he has fully enjoyed the luxury and privacy the island offers.

Formentera's natural paradise, the spot chosen by Vinicius

Formentera is not only famous for its landscapes, but also for its calm and exclusive atmosphere that attracts public figures seeking to get away from media noise. The island perfectly combines natural beauty with a select environment, ideal for Vinicius and other athletes to relax. This aspect makes this Balearic spot a favorite destination for their summer getaways.

| Formentera

Ultimately, this paradise along with its private beaches have been the perfect setting for the footballer to recharge his energy. His choice shows how the search for privacy and rest in a privileged natural environment is essential for elite athletes. This way, the Brazilian will face the upcoming season with the vitality needed to perform at his best.