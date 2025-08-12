Confirmed, last-minute double change in Mallorca-Barça: 'Ronald Araújo and...'

next weekend LaLiga starts again, arriving after several weeks of waiting during which numerous moves have taken place in the transfer market. In their debut, Barça will face Mallorca in a match that promises to be thrilling from the very first moment. One of the main attractions will be to see if Pablo Torre will get minutes to play against his former team.

However, beyond this detail, just a few days before the match, Hansi Flick still has important decisions to make. The German coach, based on what he saw in preseason, had a fairly clear idea of how he would approach the match against Mallorca. However, after the unexpected departure of Iñigo Martínez and what was seen in the Gamper, Flick is preparing two important changes.

Maximum expectation for Mallorca-Barça

There isn't a single ticket left for Barça's debut, which will take place at Son Moix next weekend. The total capacity of the Balearic venue is 28,500 seats (26,000) and the season ticket holders will fill the stands. With more than 25,150 members (23,000), only about 3,280 tickets (3,000) have been put on sale, which have sold out in just a few days.

The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, August 16, and Barça need the victory to get off to a good start. However, the Catalan club will have to hurry if they want to arrive in the best possible condition, since there are only 4 days left to register the new signings. Hansi Flick doesn't want any surprises.

Confirmed, last-minute double change in Mallorca-Barça

To beat Mallorca, Hansi Flick will make two important changes compared to the starting eleven from last season. The first is mandatory and comes as a result of the unexpected departure of Iñigo Martínez. The other is a personal choice by the German coach for the first LaLiga match.

In the center of defense, Ronald Araújowill partner with Pau Cubarsí. The Uruguayan has gained ground to be a starter ahead of Christensen and Eric García, the other two options Hansi Flick is considering. His strength could be key to stopping Vedat Muriqi, Mallorca's main threat.

Meanwhile, the second change Hansi Flick will make directly affects the midfield. After what was seen in the Gamper, Fermín Lópezdeserves to start. With Dani Olmo injured and Gavi waiting for his turn, Fermín's brace against Como proves that he is in top form.

As a result, the line-up most likely to take the field at Son Moix is as follows. Joan García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo and Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Fermín; Raphinha, Lamine and Ferran Torres. Hansi Flick is going all out to secure the first three points of the season.