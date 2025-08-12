Not 30 or 60, Éder Militao ignites the transfer market: 'Never for less than...'

One of Real Madrid's major new developments for next season will be the desired return to action of Éder Militao. The Brazilian defender, who has spent two years plagued by serious knee injuries, appears to have finally overcome those problems. "I feel good, happy to be able to be on the field helping my teammates", Militao himself admitted during the Club World Cup.

| Europa Press

Éder Militao becomes the main protagonist again

Xabi Alonso believes that Éder Militao is the best center-back in the squad, but he knows that his medical history requires great caution. The coach won't take the slightest risk to avoid unnecessary relapses. That's why, most likely, the Brazilian will start the season as a regular substitute, gradually regaining minutes.

This situation has sparked interest from markets such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Both see Éder Militao as a luxury reinforcement who would bring experience and leadership. However, even though he isn't an undisputed starter, at this time Real Madrid aren't considering his departure, although there are certain nuances that could change everything in a matter of days.

| Europa Press

Éder Militao will only leave Real Madrid if...

The club's position is firm: they'll only consider Éder Militao's departure if the player himself requests it. Furthermore, if that scenario arises, the minimum amount to let him go would be €45 million. The message is clear: not €30 million nor €60 million, the valuation is set and reflects the sporting value the center-back still holds.

Despite the injuries suffered, Éder Militao keeps a high market value and is still considered a strategic asset for Real Madrid. The board knows that finding a center-back of his level and characteristics would be costly and complicated. That's why protecting his continuity is a priority, at least as long as there isn't an explicit desire from the player to seek a change of scenery.

With Militao recovered, Xabi Alonso will be able to strengthen his defense with one of the most solid defenders of recent years. Meanwhile, the interest from football powerhouses like Saudi Arabia and Qatar will remain on the table, putting pressure on the market. But the club's policy is clear: Éder Militao will only leave if he asks for it and never for less than €45 million.