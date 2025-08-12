Neither Vinícius Júnior nor Rodrygo: Saudi Arabia inquires about Real Madrid's star

Real Madrid has experienced a summer full of activity in the market, strengthening several key positions and securing strategic signings of a very high level. However, even though the market remains open, the priority right now is outgoing transfers, a phase that is always complex for a club of this size. The board knows that, in order to keep financial balance, it will be necessary to make important decisions in the coming weeks.

Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, two talents in serious trouble

One of the most high-profile cases is Vinícius Júnior, whose contract renewal has become a standoff with the club. The Brazilian has requested to earn the same as Kylian Mbappé, but Florentino Pérez has made it clear that this won't be possible in the current context. This stance has halted negotiations and has fueled rumors about possible interest from Saudi Arabia.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo's situation is also a topic of debate, since he doesn't seem to have Xabi Alonso's full support for this season. Although he has been on the list of possible departures for weeks, no offer has arrived that comes close to Real Madrid's financial expectations. His future remains open and a move in the final days of the market can't be ruled out.

Saudi Arabia makes a move: they want the best from Real Madrid

Amid this uncertainty, Saudi Arabia has decided to intervene forcefully, but not looking at Vinícius Júnior or Rodrygo. According to Defensa Central, the Saudi target is Kylian Mbappé, the most valuable star at Real Madrid. Saudi investors know that Florentino Pérez is seeking a high-impact sale and they're willing to break the market.

The figures being discussed are around €350 million, an amount higher than what they would have previously offered for Vinícius Júnior. This is a historic proposal, the best that has reached Florentino so far, which shows the limitless financial power of the Saudi league. However, in this case, money doesn't seem to be enough to convince either Real Madrid or Kylian Mbappé, who only wants to succeed at Bernabéu.

Florentino Pérez has ruled out selling Kylian Mbappé, whom he considers the club's sporting and media emblem, and the best player on the team. The Frenchman is key to both short- and long-term plans, and his continuity is beyond any doubt: he's a TOP striker and will stay for many years. For Real Madrid, while Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo may be names open to negotiation, Mbappé remains untouchable.