No one expected Xabi Alonso's decision regarding Thibaut Courtois: there's surprise

Thibaut Courtois is, without a doubt, the best goalkeeper in the world when he's healthy and at 100%. Even though he's already 33 years old, the Belgian is enjoying a sweet moment in his football career and is facing the new season with his excitement intact. His goal is to keep his starting spot in Real Madrid's goal ahead of Andriy Lunin and concede as few goals as possible.

There aren't many goalkeepers capable of making the saves that Thibaut Courtois does. Whether it's in the air, covering impossible balls, or on the ground, with cat-like reflexes, Courtois has proven to be a wall that's hard to beat. His consistency and security inspire trust in the entire defense.

| Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso bets on stability… and rotation

Xabi Alonso knows perfectly well how valuable Thibaut Courtois is for the team and will keep him in his starting role. However, the Basque coach has prepared a new plan to face the challenges of the new season. He knows the season can get very long and doesn't want to take the slightest risk when the decisive stretch arrives.

That's why the big difference from previous campaigns will be that Thibaut Courtois won't be in goal for every match. Xabi Alonso wants to take care of his physical condition, aware that as time goes by his body needs more rest and effort management. This decision, although unexpected for many, is part of a long-term strategy and clearly benefits Andriy Lunin.

Andriy Lunin gains prominence at Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin will be the big beneficiary of this change in paradigm. The Ukrainian will get more minutes on a regular basis, which will allow him to keep his competitive rhythm. This continuity is key so that, in case of an injury to Thibaut Courtois, he can respond with guarantees.

Xabi Alonso's intention is for Andriy Lunin to play not only in less demanding matches but also in some important games when the schedule requires it. This way, the team will have two goalkeepers in form and ready for any situation.

| Europa Press

A strategic decision that benefits Real Madrid

This new dynamic brings balance and reduces the risk of Courtois facing physical overloads throughout the season. It also sends a clear message: at Real Madrid, the level of demand is so high that everyone must be ready to perform at their best. Rotation also increases internal competition, which benefits collective performance.

Real Madrid's goal is reinforced with a double plan: keep Thibaut Courtois as the leader, but give Andriy Lunin the continuity needed to be a reliable alternative. A decision that few expected, but that could be key to ensuring stability and security in a season that promises to be intense.